Darwin Núñez double earns 10-man Liverpool late victory in Newcastle

Darwin Núñez scored two late goals coming off off the bench to earn 10-man Liverpool an incredible 2-1 win at Newcastle.
The Reds trailed early after former Everton winger Anthony Gordon scored the opener for the hosts, before Liverpool were left at a numerical disadvantage following Virgil van Dijk’s red card.
Jürgen Klopp's side refused to accept defeat, however, and stayed in the game until they got got their reward when Núñez levelled with nine minutes remaining.
The £85million Uruguayan striker then stretched clear of the Newcastle defence again, earning victory three minutes into stoppage time with a similar finish to his first goal.
The Magpies will rue missed chances. Alisson made an outstanding first-half save to deny Miguel Almiron, one of many for the Reds goalkeeper.
Almiron hit the post at 1-0, too, before Harvey Barnes failed to slide in an open Callum Wilson on goal.
Liverpool punished Eddie Howe's side and Klopp celebrated in front of the away fans after the game as the Newcastle following left St. James' Park in shock.
Klopp felt his side’s victory even eclipsed their famous comeback against Barcelona in 2019.
“Definitely. It was much more difficult than the Barcelona game. Today was completely different,” the German said.
“We didn’t start well. We got a red card, but then we played better from that moment on. We were much more controlled. We were more compact.
“At half-time, the feeling was there that something was possible with a special performance.”
