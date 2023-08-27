Darwin Núñez double earns 10-man Liverpool late victory in Newcastle

Darwin Núñez scored two late goals coming off off the bench to earn 10-man Liverpool an incredible 2-1 win at Newcastle.

The Reds trailed early after former Everton winger Anthony Gordon scored the opener for the hosts, before Liverpool were left at a numerical disadvantage following Virgil van Dijk’s red card. Jürgen Klopp's side refused to accept defeat, however, and stayed in the game until they got got their reward when Núñez levelled with nine minutes remaining. The £85million Uruguayan striker then stretched clear of the Newcastle defence again, earning victory three minutes into stoppage time with a similar finish to his first goal.

GOAL!!! NUNEZ STRIKES AGAIN IN INJURY-TIME! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/vBTn788FB1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 27, 2023