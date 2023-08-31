Sporting Life
UEFA Champions League draw hands Newcastle tough group

UEFA Champions League draw: Newcastle handed tough group, United draw Harry Kane's Bayern

By Sporting Life
20:03 · THU August 31, 2023

Newcastle have been drawn in the early favourite for the UEFA Champions League 'group of death', facing PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Returning to the competition for the first time since 2002/03, Eddie Howe's side have a difficult task having been drawn with three European heavyweights.

Newcastle's sporting director Dan Ashworth said it was an “amazing” draw and added: “It’s been a 20-year wait to play against the top teams in Europe and we certainly got that in our group, didn’t we?

“It’s very exciting, brilliant for the fans, brilliant for the staff, it’s what the Champions League is all about.”

Harry Kane's new club Bayern Munich will clash with Manchester United in Group A, where Erik ten Hag’s men will also be up against FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Tournament favourites Manchester City will face RB Leipzig for the third successive season, with Crvena Zvezda and Young Boys rounding out the easily winnable group for the current holders.

Champions League winner 23/24 odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Manchester City - 2/1
  • Bayern Munich - 11/2
  • Real Madrid - 8/1
  • Arsenal - 10/1
  • Barcelona - 12/1
  • PSG - 14/1
  • 20/1 bar

Odds correct 1830 BST (31/08/23)

Back in the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17, Arsenal were drawn in a relatively favourable group. The Gunners will face Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven and RC Lens in Group B

Scottish champions Celtic were also placed in a group with Dutch and Spanish opposition, placed alongside Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, as well as Italian side Lazio.

The first round of UCL group games will be played on September 19 and 20.

UEFA Champions League group stage full draw

Group A

  • Bayern Munich
  • Manchester United
  • FC Copenhagen
  • Galatasaray

Group B

  • Sevilla
  • Arsenal
  • PSV Eindhoven
  • RC Lens

Group C

  • Napoli
  • Real Madrid
  • SC Braga
  • Union Berlin

Group D

  • Benfica
  • Inter
  • FC Salzburg
  • Real Sociedad

Group E

  • Feyenoord
  • Atletico Madrid
  • Lazio
  • Celtic

Group F

  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • AC Milan
  • Newcastle

Group G

  • Manchester City
  • RB Leipzig
  • Crvena Zvezda
  • BSC Young Boys

Group H

  • Barcelona
  • FC Porto
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Royal Antwerp
FOOTBALL TIPS