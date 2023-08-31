Returning to the competition for the first time since 2002/03, Eddie Howe's side have a difficult task having been drawn with three European heavyweights.

Newcastle's sporting director Dan Ashworth said it was an “amazing” draw and added: “It’s been a 20-year wait to play against the top teams in Europe and we certainly got that in our group, didn’t we?

“It’s very exciting, brilliant for the fans, brilliant for the staff, it’s what the Champions League is all about.”

Harry Kane's new club Bayern Munich will clash with Manchester United in Group A, where Erik ten Hag’s men will also be up against FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Tournament favourites Manchester City will face RB Leipzig for the third successive season, with Crvena Zvezda and Young Boys rounding out the easily winnable group for the current holders.