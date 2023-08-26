Sack race odds: Sean Dyche cut again as Everton beaten at home

Sean Dyche is favourite in the sack race betting after Everton's attacking woes resulted in a third successive Premier League defeat to begin the new season.

Thumped 4-0 by Aston Villa last Sunday, a result which saw Dyche cut from 8/1 to 11/2, Everton were this time beaten by a late Wolves goal having again failed to register themselves. Everton have gone over 300 minutes without a Premier League goal and they're 11/8 for relegation, but it's the more immediate future which may worry Dyche most of all. Now into 3/1 from 11/2 to be the next Premier League manager to leave with Sky Bet, he's taken over from Paul Heckingbottom at the top of the market ahead of Sheffield United's meeting with Manchester City on Sunday.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave odds (via Sky Bet) Sean Dyche - 3/1

Paul Heckingbottom - 7/2

Rob Edwards - 8/1

Steve Cooper - 9/1

David Moyes - 10/1

Marco Silva - 11/1

12/1 bar Odds correct at 1200 BST on 27/08/23