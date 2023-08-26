Sack race odds: Sean Dyche cut again as Everton beaten at home

Sean Dyche is favourite in the sack race betting after Everton's attacking woes resulted in a third successive Premier League defeat to begin the new season.
Thumped 4-0 by Aston Villa last Sunday, a result which saw Dyche cut from 8/1 to 11/2, Everton were this time beaten by a late Wolves goal having again failed to register themselves.
Everton have gone over 300 minutes without a Premier League goal and they're 11/8 for relegation, but it's the more immediate future which may worry Dyche most of all.
Now into 3/1 from 11/2 to be the next Premier League manager to leave with Sky Bet, he's taken over from Paul Heckingbottom at the top of the market ahead of Sheffield United's meeting with Manchester City on Sunday.
Odds correct at 1200 BST on 27/08/23
Marco Silva and Steve Cooper began the weekend as 10/1 shots and saw their sides threaten surprise wins away from home, Fulham taking an early lead at Arsenal as Nottingham Forest stunned Manchester United with two goals inside the opening five minutes.
While 10-man Forest eventually succumbed, Cooper's odds remained relatively stable at 9/1. Forest are around the 1/4 mark for Premier League survival, a shorter price than Everton under Dyche.
Fulham meanwhile scored early and late to earn a point at the Emirates, a result which saw Silva drift a point to 11/1 as the Gunners were eased to 5/1 in the title betting.
David Moyes was the other notable mover, his odds hitting double-figures after West Ham's 3-1 victory at Brighton.
