Sack race odds: Sean Dyche and Marco Silva the movers

Everton manager Sean Dyche, the big mover in the next Premier League manager to leave market, was "surprised" by just how bad his Everton team were in their 4-0 thrashing at Aston Villa on Sunday, saying he "could've taken the whole team off at half-time".
The loss followed up a narrow home defeat by Fulham on opening weekend, in which the Toffees missed a hatful of chances.
Dyche (11/2) went in to the weekend as the 8/1 fifth favourite in the sack race but now sits only behind 7/2 market leader Paul Heckingbottom.
Sheffield United have also lost both their opening games after Chris Wood's late winner for Nottingham Forest on Friday.
"We were a long way off it after being a long way on last week where we played very well. That was a surprise to me," Dyche told the BBC.
"We started well, but it reminded me of last season when we conceded a goal and you smell the group going soft very quickly. You concede another one then everyone is looking at each other.
"You have to accept a collective downer, I can hardly pick a player who was anywhere near what we can do.
"We have to make sure we learn from it very quickly and the mentality is stronger."
Marco Silva was the only other manager to see his price cut in significantly, from 16/1 to 12/1, after Fulham were heavily beaten 3-0 at home by west London rivals Brentford.
The Portuguese was linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia throughout the summer, along with captain and star player Aleksandar Mitrovic - who did complete a move to Al Hilal on Saturday.
Fulham were fortunate to win at Everton on opening weekend according to expected goals (xG: EVE 2.73-1.50 FUL) but those three points may well have given Silva a little more breathing space than he might otherwise have been afforded.
It was a better weekend for David Moyes, favourite before opening weekend, who drifted thanks to an impressive 3-1 win for his West Ham side over Chelsea.
Likewise for Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, who went out from 5s to 10/1 courtesy of their late victory over Sheffield United.
