Sack race odds: Sean Dyche and Marco Silva the movers

The loss followed up a narrow home defeat by Fulham on opening weekend, in which the Toffees missed a hatful of chances.

Dyche (11/2) went in to the weekend as the 8/1 fifth favourite in the sack race but now sits only behind 7/2 market leader Paul Heckingbottom.

Sheffield United have also lost both their opening games after Chris Wood's late winner for Nottingham Forest on Friday.

"We were a long way off it after being a long way on last week where we played very well. That was a surprise to me," Dyche told the BBC.

"We started well, but it reminded me of last season when we conceded a goal and you smell the group going soft very quickly. You concede another one then everyone is looking at each other.

"You have to accept a collective downer, I can hardly pick a player who was anywhere near what we can do.

"We have to make sure we learn from it very quickly and the mentality is stronger."