Sack race odds: Sean Dyche and Mauricio Pochettino as Everton and Chelsea struggle

Sean Dyche was cut in from 25/1 to 16s in the sack race as Everton conceded twice in stoppage time at home to West Ham to remain without a win in 2024.
Their 3-1 defeat means the current seven-game sequence (W0 D5 L2) is the club's longest winless run to start a calendar year in their league history.
Everton are also without a victory in 10 Premier League matches all told, with their last win coming in mid-December against Burnley.
They sit 16th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.
Odds correct at 18:20 GMT (02/03/24)
In what was the Toffees' first match since having their 10-point deduction reduced to six, Everton were not without their chances and Dyche may well be left scratching his head at how his side have once again failed to win.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin was dropped for fellow forward Beto, who proceeded to miss a first-half penalty.
The Portuguese did redeem himself by scoring after the break, but Everton failed to capitalise when in the ascendancy, allowing West Ham to make the most of their set-piece strength and ultimately run out winners.
Mauricio Pochettino had Axel Disasi's 83rd-minute equaliser for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw at Brentford to thank for avoiding likely sack race favouritism.
While it eased what would have been growing pressure on the Argentine, he still saw another cut to his price.
Last weekend the former Tottenham manager was sharply cut in from 12/1 to 5s after Chelsea were beaten 1-0 in extra time by a heavily depleted Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.
Their failure to win at Brentford has seen him move into 3/1, with him still seeming like the most likely to leave his job next.
Pochettino has overseen an underwhelming first season in charge with the club 11th in the Premier League table.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.