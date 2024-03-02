Sack race odds: Sean Dyche and Mauricio Pochettino as Everton and Chelsea struggle

Sean Dyche was cut in from 25/1 to 16s in the sack race as Everton conceded twice in stoppage time at home to West Ham to remain without a win in 2024.

Their 3-1 defeat means the current seven-game sequence (W0 D5 L2) is the club's longest winless run to start a calendar year in their league history. Wasteful Everton drifting towards drop Everton are also without a victory in 10 Premier League matches all told, with their last win coming in mid-December against Burnley. They sit 16th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet) Vincent Kompany - 9/4

Mauricio Pochettino, No manager to leave - 3/1

Chris Wilder - 6/1

David Moyes, Erik ten Hag - 7/1

Thomas Frank - 12/1

Eddie Howe - 14/1

Sean Dyche - 16/1

Nuni Espirito Santo - 20/1

33/1 bar Odds correct at 18:20 GMT (02/03/24)

In what was the Toffees' first match since having their 10-point deduction reduced to six, Everton were not without their chances and Dyche may well be left scratching his head at how his side have once again failed to win. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was dropped for fellow forward Beto, who proceeded to miss a first-half penalty. The Portuguese did redeem himself by scoring after the break, but Everton failed to capitalise when in the ascendancy, allowing West Ham to make the most of their set-piece strength and ultimately run out winners.

Poch pressure going nowhere