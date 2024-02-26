Everton’s 10-point deduction reduced to six for breaching financial rules

Everton have had their penalty for breaching Premier League financial rules reduced to six points following an appeal.
The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction last November after an independent commission found they had exceeded permitted losses under the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) by £19.5million over an assessment period ending with the 2021-22 season.
An independent appeal board has now cut that by four points, which moves the club on to 25 points in the Premier League table and up to 15th place.
The club face a second PSR complaint for breaching rules over the assessment period running to the end of last season.
The complaint was laid on January 15 and under standard directions for PSR cases agreed by top-flight clubs last summer, the commission hearing in that case must conclude no later than 12 weeks after that complaint, which would be April 8.
