Manchester United boss ten Hag

Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag shortens after derby defeat, Vincent Kompany favourite

By Jake Osgathorpe
19:13 · SUN March 03, 2024

Erik ten Hag has seen his price shorten in the sack race from 7/1 to 5/1 following derby day defeat at Manchester City.

While the defeat was perhaps expected, the performance was extremely poor, with Manchester United mustering just three attempts on goal over 99 minutes of action.

They took the lead at the Etihad through a wonder strike from Marcus Rashford, but it soon reverted to them parking the bus and hoping City had an off day in front of goal.

City 3-1 United

Ten Hag is already under pressure given the new face in the building at Old Trafford, Jim Ratcliffe, is set to make wholesale changes at the club, and this defeat leaves them 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and six behind fifth-placed Tottenham.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Vincent Kompany - 7/4
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 3/1
  • Erik ten Hag - 5/1
  • No manager to leave - 11/2
  • Chris Wilder - 13/2
  • David Moyes - 10/1
  • Thomas Frank - 12/1
  • Eddie Howe - 14/1
  • Sean Dyche - 16/1
  • Nuni Espirito Santo - 20/1
  • 33/1 bar

Odds correct at 19:10 GMT (03/03/24)

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Market favourite Vincent Kompany also saw his price trimmed in from 9/4 to 7/4 following yet another defeat for his Burnley side, this time at the hands of Bournemouth.

The Clarets are second from bottom of the table and some 11 points from safety, with their home fans seeing them win just one of 14 at Turf Moor.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

'No manager to leave' drifted in price as a result of Sunday's matches, out to 11/2, while Mauricio Pochettino remain solid in the market as second favourite after his side were held at Brentford on Saturday..

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org

