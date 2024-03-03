Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag shortens after derby defeat, Vincent Kompany favourite

Erik ten Hag has seen his price shorten in the sack race from 7/1 to 5/1 following derby day defeat at Manchester City.

While the defeat was perhaps expected, the performance was extremely poor, with Manchester United mustering just three attempts on goal over 99 minutes of action. They took the lead at the Etihad through a wonder strike from Marcus Rashford, but it soon reverted to them parking the bus and hoping City had an off day in front of goal.

Ten Hag is already under pressure given the new face in the building at Old Trafford, Jim Ratcliffe, is set to make wholesale changes at the club, and this defeat leaves them 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and six behind fifth-placed Tottenham.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet) Vincent Kompany - 7/4

Mauricio Pochettino - 3/1

Erik ten Hag - 5/1

No manager to leave - 11/2

Chris Wilder - 13/2

David Moyes - 10/1

Thomas Frank - 12/1

Eddie Howe - 14/1

Sean Dyche - 16/1

Nuni Espirito Santo - 20/1

33/1 bar Odds correct at 19:10 GMT (03/03/24)

Market favourite Vincent Kompany also saw his price trimmed in from 9/4 to 7/4 following yet another defeat for his Burnley side, this time at the hands of Bournemouth. The Clarets are second from bottom of the table and some 11 points from safety, with their home fans seeing them win just one of 14 at Turf Moor.