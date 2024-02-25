Sack race odds: Mauricio Pochettino cut after Carabao Cup final defeat

Mauricio Pochettino was cut in sharply in the next Premier League manager to leave sack race market after Chelsea were beaten 1-0 in extra time by a heavily depleted Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino was cut in sharply in the next Premier League manager to leave sack race market after Chelsea were beaten 1-0 in extra time by a heavily depleted Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. He had shortened to 5/1 by Monday morning having been 12/1 before kick-off at Wembley. Pochettino has overseen an underwhelming first season in charge with the club 11th in the Premier League table. It increases the pressure on the Blues boss ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Leeds.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet) David Moyes - 3/1

Vincent Kompany - 3/1

No manager to leave - 7/2

Mauricio Pochettino - 5/1

Chris Wilder - 6/1

Eddie Howe - 11/1 Odds correct at 08:20 GMT (26/02/24)

Kompany joins Moyes as fav

Elsewhere in the market, Vincent Kompany joined David Moyes as favourite after Burnley lost again, this time 3-0 at Crystal Palace. Kompany's side were reduced to 10 men late in the first half after Josh Brownhill was sent off, with Palace - in their first game under new boss Oliver Glasner - picking them off after the break to run out comfortable winners. The Clarets look almost certain to make an instant return to the Sky Bet Championship, sitting on only 13 points after 26 fixtures. It has left them eight points adrift of 17th-placed Everton with 12 games to go. Their run of form in all competitions makes for equally grim reading, with Kompany's side now having won just twice in their last 21 matches, losing 16 of those.