The former Liverpool and Celtic boss, 49, already led the Next Manager to Leave market before the weekend but strong results for other under-pressure coaches, combined with another defeat for the Foxes, has seen Rodgers' price cut further.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte, Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Watford manager Roy Hodgson remain three of his closest challengers in the betting, but each picked up vital wins on Saturday to gain some much-needed breathing space.

The same could not be said for Marcelo Bielsa, who was cut from 16/1 in places to as short as 7/1 following Leeds' defeat to Manchester United.