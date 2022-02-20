Brendan Rodgers is now 4/5 favourite in the Premier League sack race after a 2-1 defeat at Wolves stretched Leicester's winless Premier League run to five games, leaving them 11th and 15 points adrift of the top six.
The former Liverpool and Celtic boss, 49, already led the Next Manager to Leave market before the weekend but strong results for other under-pressure coaches, combined with another defeat for the Foxes, has seen Rodgers' price cut further.
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte, Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Watford manager Roy Hodgson remain three of his closest challengers in the betting, but each picked up vital wins on Saturday to gain some much-needed breathing space.
The same could not be said for Marcelo Bielsa, who was cut from 16/1 in places to as short as 7/1 following Leeds' defeat to Manchester United.
Odds correct at 19:55 BST (20/02/22)
The result helped relieve counterpart Ralf Rangnick of some of the seemingly constant scrutiny as he is now out to seventh-favourite thanks to United's strengthening of their grip on fourth place.
Only back in October, Rodgers was one of the favourites to replace Ronald Koeman as Barcelona boss and even since then he oversaw an impressive 1-0 win over Liverpool at the King Power in December.
But the Northern Irishman's inability to fix Leicester's defence, on course to be break records as the worst performing from an Expected Goals (xG) perspective since Infogol started collecting data, has led to increased scrutiny.
