Many have been quick to write off Jadon Sancho as a Manchester United flop.

Signed for £73m after a long and public pursuit, the 21-year-old was expected to hit the ground running for his new team. Instead, Sancho became a symbol of the collapse of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United in the first half of the season. Now, though, Sancho is playing like the player Manchester United thought they were getting, demonstrated by his sparkling display in Sunday’s 4-2 win over Leeds United. He might not have found the back of the net as he had in two of his previous appearances, but Sancho registered two assists and was generally the best player on the pitch.

Nobody made more final third passes (21) than Sancho at a rain-sodden Elland Road. Sancho also registered the most touches in the opposition box (eight) and chances created (three). On top of this, only Paul Pogba bettered the winger for successful take-ons (three). While most on both sides played the challenging conditions, Sancho was one of the few to actually play football. Ralf Rangnick’s second-half changes were a pivotal moment in a game that appeared to be running away from Manchester United after two Leeds United goals in just two minutes. However, the German coach dared not withdraw Sancho. He was the one conducting the visitors’ attacking play.

Of course, Leeds made this a comfortable match-up for their cross-Pennine rivals. Marcelo Bielsa’s man-to-man approach frequently means these fixtures are decided by individual quality, an area where Manchester United have the advantage. The Old Trafford side have now scored 15 goals in their last five meetings with Leeds United. Manchester United’s weaknesses were exposed even in victory at Elland Road. Rangnick’s team have still only kept two clean sheets in their last 10 Premier League outings. There was a point at which it seemed Leeds would blow Manchester United away in the second half having fought back from 2-0 down to 2-2.

The attacking approach of the home side certainly added to the sense of chaos. It was, however, that chaos that brought the best out of Sancho. Left isolated for much of the match, Luke Ayling had no way to stop Sancho, particularly when the Leeds right back also had Pogba driving at him. It was down this channel that Manchester United funnelled the majority of their play with Sancho a willing outlet in quick transition. Not only this, his decision-making was sharp. In a feverish atmosphere, Sancho kept his composure. How good is Jadon Sancho? It was somewhat baffling that having chased Sancho for the best part of two years Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had no clear vision of how the England international would fit into his team. Solskjaer seemingly believed Sancho would be most effective as a vertical threat. He wanted the £73m to get in behind and stretch the pitch. This, however, has never been Sancho’s strength.

Pre-Sancho joining Man Utd (2018/19 to 20/21)

Instead, the 21-year-old is an attacking hub. He likes the ball played into his feet. There are parallels between the way Sancho’s game and that of Mohamed Salah’s. Just like the Egyptian, Sancho is a danger whether he is taking a shot or creating an opportunity for a teammate with both wide attackers devastating in front of an opposition backline. While Solskjaer never comprehended the profile of Sancho as a player, Rangnick is now building his Manchester United to get the best out of him. Sancho has been directly involved in four goals in his last five games. Even when the 21-year-old doesn’t produce a goal or an assist, he is now contributing in other ways - no United player registered more dribbles (five) than Sancho in the midweek win over Brighton. Having watched Sancho closely in Germany, Rangnick is well aware of what Sancho can also offer on the defensive side of the ball. Only Scott McTominay (23) and Bruno Fernandes (18) made more pressures of the ball in the win over Leeds than Sancho (17), underlining his status as one of the best modern wide attackers around. His Bundesliga education is still there. If the Old Trafford outfit are to salvage a top four place from their burning wreckage of a season, it will be largely down to the improved performances of their number 25. Far from being a symbol of Manchester United’s failings, Sancho is becoming the player who embodies what they can still become under Rangnick and beyond.