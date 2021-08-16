Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is the 3/1 third-favourite to become the next manager of Barcelona.

Pressure continues to mount on Ronald Koeman following the club's poor start to the season. They sit 9th in the La Liga table - Infogol's model based on performance judging that a fair position. They've also endured a nightmare opening to the Champions League with two 3-0 defeats leaving them bottom of Group E.

Next permanent Barcelona manager (odds via Sky Bet) Xavi Hernandez - 11/8

Andrea Pirlo - 11/4

Brendan Rodgers - 3/1

Roberto Martinez - 9/2

Erik ten Hag - 16/1 Odds correct at 1530 BST (10/10/21)

However, despite the mounting pressure, Barcelona president Joan Laporta affirmed that the club have 'every confidence' in Koeman's ability to manage the team. "We have every confidence in him." Laporta told Catalan radio programme El món a RAC1. "He's our coach, and he deserves some leeway as he believes in the team and hasn't been able to call on the entire squad yet". "He (Koeman) has Barca in his heart and is a Barcelona legend who chose to come during difficult times. "He trusts the team implicitly and he told us that he is looking forward to the injured players returning. Ansu Fati has only just returned, and both Dembélé and Agüero are still out."

Despite words of reassurance, the market isn't convinced with replacements already being backed with bookmakers. As expected, club legend Xavi is the 11/8 favourite to make a return having spent a period managing in Qatar following his retirement. Andrea Pirlo takes second at 11/4 but Rodgers remains the eye-catching and unexpected name on the list - his Leicester side sit 13th in the Premier League although their expected position is 15th. Rodgers led the Foxes to FA Cup glory in 2020/21 while also winning the Community Shield at the beginning of the current season. He also boasts a successful spell at Celtic on his CV - winning back-to-back trebles in 2016/17 and 2017/18 alongside the Scottish League Cup in 2018/19 before he made the move to Leicester.

