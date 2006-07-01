Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Messi strengthens his claims in the Greatest Player of All Time debate by winning his first major trophy with Argentina

Lionel Messi finally won his first major international trophy as Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America final - so where does he now rank alongside Cristiano Ronaldo?
The 'Greatest Player of All Time' debate frequently pops up whenever either icon moves past another mind-boggling milestone in their remarkable career, but this latest honour finally fills a notable void on Messi's CV.
Since being sent off two minutes into his debut for La Albiceleste against Hungary in 2005 at the age of 18, Messi couldn't quite repeat his trophy-laden success with Barcelona on the international stage as he lost in three Copa America finals - once to Brazil (2007) and twice to Chile (2015, 2016) - while he also experienced the same heartache in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, broke his duck with Portugal at Euro 2016 before winning the inaugural Nations League two years later, and at Euro 2020 he scored five times to take his overall tally to 109 from 179 games and draw level with Iran's Ali Daei at the top of the all-time international scorer charts.
Messi may well be some way behind on 76, but four of those helped inspire Argentina into their 29th Copa America final, where they beat great rivals Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana thanks to a delightful Angel Di Maria goal to end a 28-year wait to win a record-equalling 15th title.
The Barcelona icon's goals - which came from 29 shots equating to 3.561 xG - also sealed his first ever Golden Boot on the international stage while he'd also supplied five assists along the way (3.83 xGA) to wrap up his second Copa America Player of the Tournament award.
Anyone who had Ronaldo a shade ahead in this debate due to the international difference may have to think again, although the Juventus ace, who scored his five from 15 shots (4.82 xG), is on the brink of claiming his first Golden Boot unless Harry Kane bags a brace in the final between England and Italy on Sunday evening.
Ronaldo is 34 ahead of his closest active challenger at the top of the international charts - UAE striker Ali Mabkhout (76 goals in 92 games) - and his efforts at Euro 2020 extended his record as the all-time European Championship scorer with 14 goals, having surpassed Michel Platini's previous mark of nine earlier in the tournament.
The 36-year-old, who has incredibly scored in five successive European Championships since his debut in 2004 and nine consecutive major tournaments having struck in each of his four World Cups, has also bagged more goals than anyone else in both major tournaments combined with 21. The previous record holder was Miroslav Klose with 19, including 16 at World Cups.
For club and country overall, Ronaldo has scored most career goals with 783 from 1073 games since 2002 compared with Messi's 748 (925 games since 2004) which means they are just two of seven men to have broken the 700-goal barrier alongside Josef Bican (805 from 530+), Romario (772 from 994), Pele (767 from 831), Ferenc Puskas (746 from 754) and Gerd Muller (734 from 793).
Pele's official competitive tally of 767 in 831 games is some way below his Guinness World Record mark of 1,281 in 1,363 matches which includes many friendlies for Santos while Bican's tally is often disputed due to lack of reliable records from the period in his career that was interrupted by World War II.
Nevertheless, there is no questioning the numbers Ronaldo and Messi have stacked up even if they seem from another planet.
Although Ronaldo's goals per game ratio at international level is superior to Messi (0.61 v 0.5), it hasn't been enough to bridge the gap in their overall careers, with the Barcelona legend's astonishing 0.86 at club level over 788 games brings his up 0.80, with his counterpart back on 0.73 (0.75 club).
However, it's important to mention how both players have recorded almost identical ratios of insane proportions since becoming goalscoring talismans in their respective careers.
Dating back to the start of the 2008/09 season, Messi has scored 697 goals in 789 games in all competitions at an eye-popping ratio 0.88 while in the last five league seasons he's managed 162 in 172, with an xG of 131.2.
If you go back to when Ronaldo switched from being predominantly a playmaking winger at Manchester United at the star of the 2007/08 campaign, the Juventus star has fired in 711 goals from 806 games in all competitions during his career in England, Spain, Italy and for Portugal at 0.88. In the past five league seasons (two in La Liga for Real Madrid and three in Serie A for Juventus) he's scored 132 in 153 games, with an xG of 130.7.
Despite being in the twilights of their careers, neither are letting age catch up with them too much whatsoever. Apart from Messi, only Robert Lewandowski has bagged more goals than Ronaldo in Europe's big five leagues in those last five seasons with 156 while the Polish striker is the only player with a higher xG than both at 149.2.
Honours-wise, Messi has lifted 27 major club trophies throughout his career, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns, while he's been awarded the Ballon d'Or more times than anyone else with six, most recently in 2019 when he beat Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner Ronaldo to the gong.
By contrast, the Portugal captain has 24 club titles, including a record five Champions Leagues, three Premier Leagues, a pair of La Ligas and two Serie A crowns. You can see a full list of career stats and achievements further down.
Now all the above and below is purely comparing them from a statistical point of view and clearly from that perspective it's very hard to make a call, especially when you consider the range of competitions Ronaldo has played in compared to Messi and therefore showcasing his trophy-winning influence on three different clubs - and his country - spanning 17 years.
However, if the debate boils down to who you've gained more joy from watching down the years, then none of these facts and figures will make any difference whatsoever.
Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi statistics and achievement comparison
RONALDO'S OVERALL GOALS RECORD
- Games: 1073 (894 club)
Won: 711, Drawn 204, Lost: 157
- Goals: 783 (674 club)
- Goals per game ratio: 0.73 (0.75 club)
- Hat-Tricks: 57 (48 club)
- Four in a game: 8 (six for Real Madrid, two for Portugal)
- Five in a game: 2 (for Real Madrid)
- Penalties*: 139 (125 club)
27 missed overall (21 missed for clubs)
- Assists*: 270 (229 club)
* According to transfermarkt.co.uk
MESSI'S OVERALL GOALS RECORD
- Games: 929 (778 club)
Won: 629, Drawn 176, Lost: 120
- Goals: 748 (672 club)
- Goals per game ratio: 0.81 (0.86 club)
- Hat-Tricks: 54 (48 club)
- Four in a game: 6 (all for Barca)
- Five in a game: 1 (for Barca)
- Penalties: 99 (82 club)
29 missed overall (25 missed for Barca)
- Assists*: 358 (305 club)
* Assists according to transfermkt.com
RONALDO'S INTERNATIONAL GOALS RECORD
- Games: 179
- Goals: 109
- Goals per game ratio: 0.61
- World Cup Finals goals: 7 (17 games)
- World Cup qualification goals: 31 (41 games)
- European Championship goals: 14 (25 games)
- European Championship qualification goals: 31 (35 games)
- Confederation Cup goals: 2 (4 games)
- Nations League goals: 5 goals (6 games)
- International friendly goals: 19 (51 games)
- Hat-Tricks: 9 (Joint most in history)
- Four in a game: 2
- Penalties: 14 (6 missed)
- Assists: 41
MESSI'S INTERNATIONAL GOALS RECORD
- Games: 151
- Goals: 76
- Goals per game ratio: 0.50
- World Cup Finals: 6 (19 games)
- Copa America: 13 (34 games)
- World Cup qualification: 23 (51 games)
- International friendly: 34 (47 games)
- Hat-Tricks: 6
- Penalties: 17 (4 missed)
- Assists: 53
RONALDO'S CLUB GOALS RECORD
- Games: 894
- Goals: 674
Juventus: 101 (133 games)
Real Madrid: 450 (438 games)
Manchester United: 118 (292 games)
Sporting Lisbon: 5 (31 games)
- Overall Goals per game ratio: 0.75
- League: 479 (610 games)
Serie A: 79 (96 games)
La Liga: 311 (292 games)
Premier League: 84 (196 games)
Primeira Liga: 3 (25 games)
Goals per game ratio: 0.79
- Champions League: 135* (180 games*)
Juventus: 14 (23 games)
Real Madrid: 105 (101 games)
Manchester United: 16* (55 games*)
Sporting Lisbon: 0 (1 game*)
Goals per game ratio: 0.75
- Domestic Cups: 45 (81 games)
Coppa Italia: 4 (10 games)
Copa del Rey: 22 (30 games)
FA Cup: 13 (26 games)
EFL Cup: 4 (12 games)
Taca de Portugal: 2 (3 games)
Goals per game ratio: 0.55
- UEFA Cup: 0 (2 games, both for Sporting Lisbon)
- World Club Cup: 7 (8 games)
Real Madrid: 6 (6 games)
Man United: 1 (2 games)
- UEFA Super Cup: 2 (2 games, both for Real Madrid)
- Domestic 'Super Cups': 6 (11 games)
Supercoppa Italiana: 2 (3 games)
Supercopa: 4 (7 games)
Community Shield: 0 (1 game)
- Hat-Tricks: 48
Juventus: 3
Real Madrid: 44
Man United: 1
- Four in a game: 6
Real Madrid: 6
- Five in a game: 2
Real Madrid: 2
- Penalties: 125 (21 missed)
Juventus: 29 (5 misses)
Real Madrid: 79 (12 misses)
Man United: 17 (3 misses)
- Assists: 229 **
* These stats including Ronaldo playing in four legs of Champions League qualifying-round matches - three for Man United and once for Sporting Lisbon. He scored one qualifying-round goal for Man United.
** Assists according to transfermarkt.co.uk
MESSI'S CLUB GOALS RECORD
- Games: 778
- Goals: 672
- Goals per game ratio: 0.86
- League: 474 (520 games)
Goals per game ratio: 0.91
- Champions League: 120 (149 games)
Goals per game ratio: 0.80
- Copa del Rey: 56 (80 games)
Goals per game ratio: 0.70
- Supercopa: 14 (20 games)
- UEFA Super Cup: 3 (4 games)
- Club World Cup: 5 (5 games)
- Hat-Tricks: 48
- Four in a game: 6
- Five in a game: 1
- Penalties: 82 (25 missed)
- Assists: 305
HOW RONALDO SCORES HIS GOALS
BODY PARTS
- Left foot: 144 (18.39%)
- Right foot: 501 (63.98%)
- Head: 136 (17.37%)
- Other (Arm, midriff): 2 (0.26%)
GOAL TYPE
- Open play: 588 (75.10%)
- Free kicks: 56 (7.15%)
- Penalties: 139 (17.75%)
HOME AND AWAY
- Home: 423 (54.02%)
- Away: 318 (40.61%)
- Neutral: 42 (5.36%)
HOW MESSI SCORES HIS GOALS
BODY PARTS
- Left foot: 627 (83.94%)
- Right foot: 92 (12.32%)
- Head: 26 (3.48%)
- Chest: 1 (0.13%)
- Hand/Arm: 1 (0.13%)
GOAL TYPE
- Open play: 590 (78.88%)
- Free kicks: 58 (7.75%)
- Penalties: 100 (13.37%)
HOME AND AWAY
- Home: 420 (56.15%)
- Away: 286 (38.24%)
- Neutral: 42 (5.61%)
RONALDO'S CLUB HONOURS
- Serie A: 2
- La Liga: 2
- Premier League: 3
- Copa del Rey: 2
- Coppa Italia: 1
- FA Cup: 1
- English Football League Cup: 2
- Supercoppa Italiana: 2
- Spanish Supercup: 2
- Community Shield: 1
- Champions League: 5
Real Madrid: 4
Man United: 1
- UEFA Super Cup: 2 (Both with Real Madrid)
- FIFA Club World Cup: 4
Real Madrid: 3
Man United: 1
- Total Trophies: 29 (24 'majors')
MESSI'S CLUB HONOURS
- La Liga: 10
- Copa del Rey: 7
- Spanish Supercup: 7
- Champions League: 4
- UEFA Super Cup: 3
- FIFA Club World Cup: 3
RONALDO'S INTERNATIONAL HONOURS
- European Championship: 1 (2016)
- Nations League: 1 (2019)
MESSI'S INTERNATIONAL HONOURS
- Fifa U-20 World Cup: 1 (2005)
- Olympic Gold Medal (U23): 1 (2008)
- Copa America: 1 (2021)
RONALDO'S MAJOR INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
- Ballon d’Or: 5 (2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2008)
- European Golden Shoe: 4 (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14 shared with Luis Suarez, 2014-15)
- FIFA Best Men's Player: 2 (2016, 2017)
- FIFA World Player of the Year: 1 (2008)
- UEFA Men's Player of the Year: 4 (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017)
- Premier League Player of Year: 2 (2006-07, 2007-08)
- La Liga Player of the Year: 1 (2014)
- Serie A Player of the Year: 1 (2019)
- Pichichi Trophy (Top La Liga scorer): 3 (2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15)
- Puskas Award: 2009
MESSI'S MAJOR INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
- Ballon d’Or: 6 (2019, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009) - A record
- European Golden Shoe: 6 (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19)
- FIFA Best Men's Player: 1 (2019)
- FIFA World Player of the Year: 1 (2009)
- FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: 1 (2014)
- UEFA Men's Player of the Year: 2 (2011, 2015)
- Pichichi Trophy (La Liga Top Scorer): 8 (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21)
- Trofeo Alfredo Di Stefano (Best Player in Spain): 7 (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19)
- Copa America Golden Boot: 1 (2021)
- Copa America Best Player: 2 (2015, 2021)
RONALDO'S SEASON-BY-SEASON GOALS & TROPHIES
In-running cumulative career goals and games in brackets
- 2019/20: 46 goals in 59 games (Career: 783 in 1073)
36 club goals in 44 games (Juventus)
10 international goals in 15 games
Trophies: Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana
- 2019/20: 48 goals in 52 games (Career: 737 in 1014)
37 club goals in 46 games (Juventus)
11 international goals in 6 games
Trophies: Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana
- 2018/19: 31 goals in 47 games (Career: 689 in 962)
28 club goals in 43 games (Juventus)
3 international goals in 4 games
Trophies: Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana, UEFA Nations League
- 2017/18: 54 goals in 55 games (Career: 658 in 915)
44 club goals in 44 games (Real Madrid)
10 international goals in 11 games
Trophies: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Supercopa de Espana, Ballon d'Or
- 2016/17: 56 goals in 56 games (Career: 604 in 860)
42 club goals in 46 games (Real Madrid)
14 international goals in 10 games
Trophies: La Liga, Champions League, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or
- 2015/16: 57 goals in 61 games (Career: 548 in 804)
51 club goals in 48 games (Real Madrid)
6 international goals in 13 games
Trophies: Champions League, Euro 2016
- 2014/15: 66 goals in 60 games (Career: 491 in 743)
61 club goals in 54 games (Real Madrid)
5 international goals in 6 games
Trophies: UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or
- 2013/14: 62 goals in 57 games (Career: 425 in 683)
51 club goals in 47 games (Real Madrid)
11 international goals in 10 games
Trophies: Champions League, Copa del Rey, Ballon d'Or
- 2012/13: 59 goals in 64 games (Career: 363 in 626)
55 club goals in 55 games (Real Madrid)
4 international goals in 9 games
Trophies: Supercopa de Espana
- 2011/12: 69 goals in 69 games (Career: 304 in 562)
60 club goals in 55 games (Real Madrid)
9 international goals in 14 games
Trophies: La Liga
- 2010/11: 56 goals in 59 games (Career: 235 in 493)
53 club goals in 54 games (Real Madrid)
3 international goals in 5 games
Trophies: Copa del Rey
- 2009/10: 34 goals in 46 games (Career: 179 in 434)
33 club goals in 35 games (Real Madrid)
1 international goal in 11
Trophies: None
- 2008/09: 27 goals in 60 games (Career: 145 in 388)
26 club goals in 53 games (Man United)
1 international goal in 7 games
Trophies: Premier League, League Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or
- 2007/08: 46 goals in 61 games (Career: 118 in 328)
42 club goals in 49 games (Man United)
4 international goals in 12 games
Trophies: Premier League, Champions League, Community Shield
- 2006/07: 28 goals in 61 games (Career: 72 in 267)
23 club goals in 53 games (Man United)
5 international goals in 8 games
Trophies: Premier League
- 2005/06: 15 goals in 62 games (Career: 44 in 206)
12 club goals in 47 games (Man United)
3 international goals in 15 games
Trophies: League Cup
- 2004/05: 16 goals in 60 games (Career: 29 in 144)
9 club goals in 50 games (Man United)
7 international goals in 10 games
Trophies: None
- 2003/04: 8 goals in 53 games (Career: 13 in 84)
6 club goals in 40 games (Man United)
2 international goals in 13 games
Trophies: FA Cup
- 2002/03: 5 goals in 31 games
5 club goals in 31 games (Sporting Lisbon)
Trophies: Portuguese Super Cup
MESSI'S SEASON-BY-SEASON GOALS & TROPHIES
In-running cumulative career goals and games in brackets
- 2020/21: 44 goals in 60 games so far (Career: 748 in 929)
38 club goals in 47 games
6 international goals in 13 games
Trophies: Copa del Rey, Copa America
- 2019/20: 33 goals in 46 games (Career: 704 in 869)
31 club goals in 44 games
2 international goals in 2 games
Trophies: Ballon d'Or, Supercopa de Espana
- 2018/19: 54 goals in 58 games (Career: 671 in 823)
51 club goals in 50 games
3 international goals in 8 games
Trophies: La Liga, Supercopa de Espana
- 2017/18: 52 goals in 64 games (Career: 617 in 765)
45 club goals in 54 games
7 international goals in 10 games
Trophies: La Liga, Copa del Rey
- 2016/17: 57 goals in 57 games (Career: 565 in 701)
54 club goals in 52 games
3 international goals in 5 games
Trophies: Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana
- 2015/16: 50 goals in 59 games (Career: 508 in 644)
41 club goals in 49 games
9 international goals in 10 games
Trophies: La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Ballon d'Or
- 2014/15: 62 goals in 67 games (Career: 458 in 585)
58 club goals in 57 games
4 international goals in 10 games
Trophies: La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey
- 2013/14: 48 goals in 56 games (Career: 396 in 518)
41 club goals in 46 games
7 international goals in 10 games
Trophies: Supercopa de Espana
- 2012/13: 69 goals in 62 games (Career: 348 in 462)
60 club goals in 50 games
9 international goals in 12 games
Trophies: La Liga, Ballon d'Or
- 2011/12: 82 goals in 69 games (Career: 279 in 400)
73 club goals in 60 games
9 international goals in 9 games
Trophies: Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Ballon d'Or
- 2010/11: 57 goals in 66 games (Career: 197 in 331)
53 club goals in 55 games
6 international goals in 11 games
Trophies: La Liga, Champions League, Supercopa de Espana, Ballon d'Or
- 2009/10: 48 goals in 64 games (Career: 140 in 265)
47 club goals in 53 games
1 international goal in 11
Trophies: La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Ballon d'Or
- 2008/09: 41 goals in 61 games (Career: 92 in 201)
38 club goals in 51 games
3 international goals in 10 games
Trophies: La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey
- 2007/08: 19 goals in 50 games (Career: 51 in 140)
16 club goals in 40 games
3 international goals in 10 games
Trophies: Olympic Gold for U23
- 2006/07: 21 goals in 46 games (Career: 32 in 90)
17 club goals in 36 games
4 international goals in 10 games
Trophies: Supercopa de Espana
- 2005/06: 10 goals in 35 games (Career: 11 in 44)
8 club goals in 25 games
2 international goals in 10 games
Trophies: La Liga, Champions League
- 2004/05: 1 goals in 9 games
1 club goals in 9 games
Trophies: La Liga
RONALDO'S CENTURY GOALS MILESTONES
- 1st goal Sporting Lisbon v Moreirense (October 7, 2002)
5th match
- 100th goal v Tottenham (January 27, 2008)
301st match
- 200th goal v Valencia (December 4, 2010)
458th match
- 300th goal v Granada (May 5, 2012)
554th match
- 400th goal v Celta (January 6, 2014)
653rd match
- 500th goal v Malmo (September 30, 2015)
814th match
- 600th goal v Juventus (June 3, 2017)
910th match
- 700th goal v Ukraine (October 14, 2019)
974th match
LIONEL MESSI: CENTURY GOALS MILESTONES
- 1st goal v Albacete (May 1, 2005)
9th match
- 100th goal v Dynamo Kiev (September 29, 2009)
211th match
- 200th goal v Real Madrid (August 17, 2011)
333rd match
- 300th goal v Rayo Vallecano (October 27, 2012)
419th match
- 400th goal v Granada (September 27, 2014)
525th match
- 500th goal v Valencia (April 17, 2014)
631st match
- 600th goal v Atletico Madrid (March 4, 2018)
747th match
- 700th goal v Atletico Madrid (June 30, 2020)
862nd match - Watch the moment he scored with a Panenka
