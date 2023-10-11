Rangers next manager odds: Philippe Clement heavily odds-on to be appointed

Rangers have been without a manager since defeat at home to Aberdeen on September 30 and, despite winning last weekend in the Scottish Premiership under the guidance of fan favourite caretaker Steven Davis, they remain seven points behind city rivals Celtic.

The Belgian is now 1/5 to replace the sacked Michael Beale, having been 14/1 a week ago .

Eustace had been even money favourite following links and then his dismissal as Birmingham boss , but talks around him taking over at Ibrox have cooled and he's drifted to 8/1 in the market.

Clement's stock was incredibly high when he left Club Brugge in January 2022, winning successive Belgian titles and seeing his side qualify from their Champions League group.

A mid-season move to Monaco to work with a young and hungry squad was seen as a next step, but things didn't go to plan for the attack-minded coach.

After finishing the 2021/22 season impressively, winning nine of their final 10 games to secure third spot, expectations were high for a potential title challenge the following campaign, but Clement's Monaco really underwhelmed.

A sixth-place finish saw them miss out on European football entirely, a huge failure for a progressive squad, with the open and expansive football Clement played catching them out. They scored the second most goals (70) in Ligue 1 last season, but conceded 58 times - only six teams let in more and four of them were relegated.

He adopts a daring style of play, and does aim to develop young players, so there are plenty of positives around having the Belgian in the dugout, though his intense and sometimes over-aggressive approach can leave his defence exposed.