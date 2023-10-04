Sporting Life
Frank Lampard

Next Rangers manager odds: Frank Lampard and Kevin Muscat early favourites

By Sporting Life
21:22 · WED October 04, 2023

Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard is the early favourite to replace Michael Beale as Rangers manager.

Beale was sacked on Sunday following a 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday, their third loss in seven Premiership fixtures.

Rangers are already seven points behind leaders Celtic.

Steven Davis has been placed in temporary charge for their Europa League tie with Limasol on Thursday.

Next Permanent Rangers Manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Frank Lampard - 11/8
  • Kevin Muscat - 7/2
  • Pascal Jansen - 5/1
  • Steven Davis - 5/1
  • Derek McInnes - 7/1
  • Philippe Clement - 14/1
  • Graham Potter - 16/1
  • Marcelo Gallardo - 16/1
  • Ryan Lowe - 18/1
  • John Eustace - 20/1

Odds correct at 21:00 BST 04/10/23

Lampard is reportedly open to speaking with the club about the vacancy.

The 45-year-old has been out of work since ending an interim spell as Chelsea boss at the end of last season.

