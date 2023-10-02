Rangers announce Michael Beale departure as Steven Davis takes interim charge at Ibrox

Rangers have announced the almost inevitable departure of Michael Beale and have put club favourite Steven Davis in charge.

Calls for Beale’s departure increased following the 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday, with the players again booed off the park. A third loss in seven cinch Premiership fixtures left the Light Blues seven points behind leaders Celtic and with their title hopes already in jeopardy. Ahead of the Europa League tie against Aris Limassol in Cyprus on Thursday night, the Ibrox club released a statement which outlined the changes. It read: “Rangers can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Michael Beale. “The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November.

