Transfer rumours and football gossip: Frank Lampard, Ben Chilwell, Eberechi Eze

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages including reports of Frank Lampard being open to managing Rangers.
Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard is reportedly open to speaking with Rangers about their managerial vacancy following the departure of Michael Beale. (Daily Telegraph)
The Premier League's introduction of an automatic offside system has been reportedly affected by issues with ball supplier Nike, whose products are yet to undergo extensive trialling with the new technology. (Daily Mail)
Meanwhile, the league could decide to arrange a replay of Tottenham's match against Liverpool - depending on whether an appointed commission rules that regulations were breached by the match officials when it came to disallowing Luis Diaz's goal. (Daily Mirror)
Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has spoken about what a day working under 'frightening' Erik ten Hag is like. (Daily Star)
Chelsea full-back and England international Ben Chilwell is reportedly set for a spell on the sidelines yet again, with a hamstring injury set to keep him out of action for at least two months. (Daily Telegraph)
Former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has questioned Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford amid the escalating crisis at the club. (Daily Mirror)
Crystal Palace have been reportedly dealt a major blow amid fears that Eberechi Eze is set to miss six weeks of action due to a hamstring injury. (Daily Mail)
Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs has claimed that he threatened to use his own money to complete a new deal for Max Kilman. (Daily Mirror)
Eden Hazard will reportedly make a comeback to football soon, although only for a charity match. (Daily Mail)
Sam Allardyce has said that he would be honoured if Rangers asked him to be their next manager. (Daily Record)
