Transfer rumours and football gossip: Frank Lampard, Ben Chilwell, Eberechi Eze

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages including reports of Frank Lampard being open to managing Rangers.

Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard is reportedly open to speaking with Rangers about their managerial vacancy following the departure of Michael Beale. (Daily Telegraph) The Premier League's introduction of an automatic offside system has been reportedly affected by issues with ball supplier Nike, whose products are yet to undergo extensive trialling with the new technology. (Daily Mail) Meanwhile, the league could decide to arrange a replay of Tottenham's match against Liverpool - depending on whether an appointed commission rules that regulations were breached by the match officials when it came to disallowing Luis Diaz's goal. (Daily Mirror) Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has spoken about what a day working under 'frightening' Erik ten Hag is like. (Daily Star)

