Transfer rumours and football gossip: Goncalo Inacio, Ivan Toney, Paul Mullin

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Manchester United looking for depth in defence.
Manchester United are looking for defensive reinforcements in January and are targeting Sporting central defender Goncalo Inacio. (The Sun)
Ivan Toney is set to play in a behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday for Brentford. (The Athletic)
Graham Potter, the former Brighton and Chelsea boss, will not be the newest Rangers manager. (Scottish Sun)
Former professional players should be included in VAR decisions according to former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg. (Daily Mail)
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin continues his recovery from a punctured lung and opened up on playing through the pain barrier. (Daily Mirror)
It is understood that Kevin Muscat is keen to speak to the Rangers about becoming their next manager. (Scottish Sun)
Kjetil Knutsen, a manager in demand for some time, has hinted at what Rangers must do if he is to become their new boss. (Daily Record)
Meanwhile, at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard has hired his former Rangers director of football Mark Allen. (Scottish Sun)
