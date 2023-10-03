Transfer rumours and football gossip: Goncalo Inacio, Ivan Toney, Paul Mullin

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Manchester United looking for depth in defence.

Manchester United are looking for defensive reinforcements in January and are targeting Sporting central defender Goncalo Inacio. (The Sun) Ivan Toney is set to play in a behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday for Brentford. (The Athletic) Graham Potter, the former Brighton and Chelsea boss, will not be the newest Rangers manager. (Scottish Sun)