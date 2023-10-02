Transfer rumours and football gossip: Alexis Mac Allister, Antony, Alexander Isak, Jose Mourinho

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could reportedly face an FA rap for suggesting that referee Simon Hooper was against the Reds in the defeat against Tottenham. (The Sun)

David Beckham has defended his decision to be the ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar for which he was paid £125m by the country. (Daily Mirror)

Turin giants Juventus are reportedly putting together a new deal for Frenchman Adrien Rabiot after convincing him to stay at the club this summer. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United winger Antony has been pictured back in training. (The Sun)