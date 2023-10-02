Transfer rumours and football gossip: Alexis Mac Allister, Antony, Alexander Isak, Jose Mourinho

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports of Alexis Mac Allister potentially facing FA rap.
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could reportedly face an FA rap for suggesting that referee Simon Hooper was against the Reds in the defeat against Tottenham. (The Sun)
David Beckham has defended his decision to be the ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar for which he was paid £125m by the country. (Daily Mirror)
Turin giants Juventus are reportedly putting together a new deal for Frenchman Adrien Rabiot after convincing him to stay at the club this summer. (Daily Mail)
Manchester United winger Antony has been pictured back in training. (The Sun)
Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Newcastle duo Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, and are set to send scouts to watch them both in the Champions League. (Daily Mirror)
Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal is set to sign a new three-year deal with the club which will reportedly include a release clause worth £1bn, according to Fabrizio Romano. (Daily Mail)
Jose Mourinho has hit back at critics by claiming to have received the "biggest and craziest offer" in managerial history. (Daily Mirror)
Liverpool are reportedly demanding the release of the VAR audio to establish how and why Luis Diaz's goal was disallowed against Tottenham. (Daily Telegraph)
Pascal Jensen, Kevin Muscat and Marcelo Gallardo are all reportedly close to replace Michael Beale as Rangers. (Daily Record)
