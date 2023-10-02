Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Alexis Mac Allister Paper talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Alexis Mac Allister, Antony, Alexander Isak, Jose Mourinho

By Sporting Life
09:37 · MON October 02, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports of Alexis Mac Allister potentially facing FA rap.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could reportedly face an FA rap for suggesting that referee Simon Hooper was against the Reds in the defeat against Tottenham. (The Sun)

David Beckham has defended his decision to be the ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar for which he was paid £125m by the country. (Daily Mirror)

Turin giants Juventus are reportedly putting together a new deal for Frenchman Adrien Rabiot after convincing him to stay at the club this summer. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United winger Antony has been pictured back in training. (The Sun)

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Newcastle duo Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, and are set to send scouts to watch them both in the Champions League. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal is set to sign a new three-year deal with the club which will reportedly include a release clause worth £1bn, according to Fabrizio Romano. (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho has hit back at critics by claiming to have received the "biggest and craziest offer" in managerial history. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are reportedly demanding the release of the VAR audio to establish how and why Luis Diaz's goal was disallowed against Tottenham. (Daily Telegraph)

Pascal Jensen, Kevin Muscat and Marcelo Gallardo are all reportedly close to replace Michael Beale as Rangers. (Daily Record)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Southgate's port and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS