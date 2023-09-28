Transfer rumours and football gossip: Victor Osimhen, Chelsea, Roberto De Zerbi, Real Madrid.

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports of Chelsea's interest in Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen.
Saudi Arabian clubs will lead the chase to land Napoli and Nigeria centre-forward Victor Osimhen should he be available in the January transfer window, with Real Madrid and Chelsea also among the clubs holding an interest (Daily Mail).
Real Madrid are weighing up a swoop for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as they consider successors to Carlo Ancelotti (Daily Mirror).
Tottenham Hotspur are optimistic James Maddison's knee injury is not serious and that the midfielder will be fit to face Liverpool on Saturday (Daily Express).
Manchester United are confident they have not broken any FIFA rules by forcing Jadon Sancho to train alone following a bust-up with Erik ten Hag (Daily Star).
Ten Hag is yet to receive an apology from the England international (Daily Express).
Luton midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is facing months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury (The Sun).
Former Fleetwood boss Scott Brown has emerged as one of the favourites for the Cheltenham Town manager's job (Scottish Sun).
Michael Beale insists SPFL schedulers should be doing more to help Scottish Premiership clubs after suffering two more injuries as his Rangers side set up a Viaplay Cup semi-final clash against Hearts (Daily Record).
And on the continent, AC Milan have announced plans to build a new 70,000-capacity stadium in the south-eastern area of the city (Athletic).
