Transfer rumours and football gossip: Victor Osimhen, Chelsea, Roberto De Zerbi, Real Madrid.

Saudi Arabian clubs will lead the chase to land Napoli and Nigeria centre-forward Victor Osimhen should he be available in the January transfer window, with Real Madrid and Chelsea also among the clubs holding an interest (Daily Mail).

Real Madrid are weighing up a swoop for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as they consider successors to Carlo Ancelotti (Daily Mirror).

Tottenham Hotspur are optimistic James Maddison's knee injury is not serious and that the midfielder will be fit to face Liverpool on Saturday (Daily Express).

Manchester United are confident they have not broken any FIFA rules by forcing Jadon Sancho to train alone following a bust-up with Erik ten Hag (Daily Star).

Ten Hag is yet to receive an apology from the England international (Daily Express).