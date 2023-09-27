Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ivan Toney, Eddie Nketiah, Serge Gnabry, Jadon Sancho

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Arsenal's plans to offer Eddie Nketiah to Brentford as part of a swap deal for Ivan Toney.

Arsenal are set to offer a deal to swap Eddie Nketiah for Brentford's Ivan Toney in the January transfer window once the Bees striker nears a return from his ban for gambling offences. (Sun) Meanwhile, Gunners legend David Seaman has admitted he is "puzzled" by Mikel Arteta's decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale and install David Raya as his new No 1. (Daily Mail) INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to reconstruct his offer to buy Manchester United. (Sun) More news out of Old Trafford and Manchester United are said to be preparing a shock January transfer swoop for former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry, now with Bayern Munich. (Daily Mail)