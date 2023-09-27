Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ivan Toney, Eddie Nketiah, Serge Gnabry, Jadon Sancho

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Arsenal's plans to offer Eddie Nketiah to Brentford as part of a swap deal for Ivan Toney.
Arsenal are set to offer a deal to swap Eddie Nketiah for Brentford's Ivan Toney in the January transfer window once the Bees striker nears a return from his ban for gambling offences. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Gunners legend David Seaman has admitted he is "puzzled" by Mikel Arteta's decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale and install David Raya as his new No 1. (Daily Mail)
INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to reconstruct his offer to buy Manchester United. (Sun)
More news out of Old Trafford and Manchester United are said to be preparing a shock January transfer swoop for former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry, now with Bayern Munich. (Daily Mail)
Also concerning the red half of Manchester, Borussia Dortmund are stalling over making a move to re-sign Jadon Sancho from the Red Devils due to concerns about his discipline. (Daily Mail)
And Sofyan Amrabat, who made an impressive Manchester United full debut in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace, was just hours away from becoming a Liverpool player this summer. (Daily Mail)
One man who turned down a move to Old Trafford, however, is Benjamin Sesko, with the RB Leipzig forward revealing he rejected a Manchester United switch due to the Red Devils' "style". (Mirror)
Chelsea have been handed Premier League approval for Infinite Athlete to become the club's new front of shirt sponsor. (Telegraph)
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri received more than £400m from Alisher Usmanov companies in the run-up to the Russian billionaire being placed under sanctions, documents suggest, raising fresh questions about the financial ties between the two men. (Guardian)
Reading's cash crisis is under further scrutiny after the League One club were placed under a transfer embargo for failing to pay HMRC on time. (Telegraph)
Former Tottenham and England winger Andros Townsend thought he was about to secure another Premier League move this summer - only to be left distraught when an offer was scrapped at the 11th hour. (Mirror)
Aston Villa players have told club chiefs they are unhappy with this season's wet-look shirts, which they claim are weighing them down. (Telegraph)
