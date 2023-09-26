Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jadon Sancho, Ivan Toney, Jesse Lingard, Aaron Ramsdale

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Jadon Sancho being exiled from all first-team facilities at Manchester United.

After being ordered to train separately from the first-team by boss Erik ten Hag, Jadon Sancho has now been reportedly exiled from all first-team facilities at Manchester United. Teammates at the club are said to have urged him to apologise to Ten Hag and end this saga. (Daily Mirror) Meanwhile, the PFA have offered to step in and mediate the situation between Ten Hag and Sancho. (The Times) Chelsea icon John Terry is now the latest Englishman targeting opportunities in Saudi Arabia, he has reportedly been offered a sporting director role. (Daily Mail)