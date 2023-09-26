Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jadon Sancho, Ivan Toney, Jesse Lingard, Aaron Ramsdale

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Jadon Sancho being exiled from all first-team facilities at Manchester United.
After being ordered to train separately from the first-team by boss Erik ten Hag, Jadon Sancho has now been reportedly exiled from all first-team facilities at Manchester United. Teammates at the club are said to have urged him to apologise to Ten Hag and end this saga. (Daily Mirror)
Meanwhile, the PFA have offered to step in and mediate the situation between Ten Hag and Sancho. (The Times)
Chelsea icon John Terry is now the latest Englishman targeting opportunities in Saudi Arabia, he has reportedly been offered a sporting director role. (Daily Mail)
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly set to step up their interest in Brentford's Ivan Toney ahead of the winter transfer window. (Daily Mirror)
London rivals Chelsea are also reportedly interested in the 27-year-old's services as they too look to resolve goal-scoring woes by dipping into the striker market during January. (The Times)
Meanwhile club outcast Marc Cucurella is reportedly eyeing a move away from the club during the January window. (The Sun)
West Ham boss David Moyes has said that the club are not disappointed in midfielder Jesse Lingard's decision to go to Saudi Arabia after a month-long training stint with the Hammers. (Daily Mirror)
Aaron Ramsdale's father has fired back at Jamie Carragher following his comments on Ramsdale's attitude on the Arsenal bench during the North London derby. (The Sun)
