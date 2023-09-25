Transfer rumours and football gossip: Adrien Rabiot, Mauricio Pochettino, Aaron Ramsdale, Erik ten Hag

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports of Newcastle United battling Manchester United for Adrien Rabiot's signature.
Newcastle and Manchester United are both reportedly battling it out for the services of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (Sun)
United boss Erik ten Hag has admitted that he was forced to exclude defender Lisandro Martinez from the squad for the 1-0 win against Burnley due to injury. (Daily Mirror)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained his decision to drop keeper Aaron Ramsdale for the North London derby against Tottenham, saying it's because of how the Gunners 'want to play on the day'. (Daily Mail)
England defender Lucy Bronze has expressed relief at an agreement with the FA regarding bonuses and back pay after months of negotiations. (The Athletic)
Frenchman Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford both reportedly refused the Manchester United captaincy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (The Sun)
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Blues chief Todd Boehly and the club's hierarchy are "disappointed" with the team's form after the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa. (Daily Mirror)
Blues co-owner Behdad Eghbali reportedly visited the Chelsea dressing room after yet another defeat in the Premier League. (Daily Express)
The FA are reportedly facing claims of double standards after a Guardian investigation showed that a Premier League owner may have benefitted from bets on the game placed in his own name. (Guardian)
Swansea forward Liam Cullen is reportedly a likely target for fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers. (Sun)
PSG head coach Luis Enrique has said that Kylian Mbappe's injury is "not serious". (The Athletic)
Crystal Palace are reportedly targeting a move for Leeds's prodigious talent Archie Gray. (Sun)
