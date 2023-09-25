Transfer rumours and football gossip: Adrien Rabiot, Mauricio Pochettino, Aaron Ramsdale, Erik ten Hag

Newcastle and Manchester United are both reportedly battling it out for the services of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (Sun)

United boss Erik ten Hag has admitted that he was forced to exclude defender Lisandro Martinez from the squad for the 1-0 win against Burnley due to injury. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained his decision to drop keeper Aaron Ramsdale for the North London derby against Tottenham, saying it's because of how the Gunners 'want to play on the day'. (Daily Mail)

England defender Lucy Bronze has expressed relief at an agreement with the FA regarding bonuses and back pay after months of negotiations. (The Athletic)