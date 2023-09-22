Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jadon Sancho, Joao Palhinha, Eberechi Eze

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports that Manchester United are ready to cut their losses and sell Jadon Sancho.
Manchester United are ready to sell Jadon Sancho to the highest bidder in the January transfer window after Erik ten Hag decided to cut his losses (Daily Mirror).
Sean Dyche is set to benefit from 777 Partners' protracted attempts to buy Everton as the club are unlikely to have the funds to sack their manager until a takeover is completed (Daily Mail).
Chelsea are reportedly waiting to learn whether they can proceed with plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge after making an offer to purchase a plot of land situated next to the stadium (Daily Express).
Crystal Palace are expected to open initial talks with Eberechi Eze over a new contract (The Athletic).
The Premier League's crackdown on time-wasting this season has stretched the playing time of the average match by almost 12 minutes, resulting in more action, more cards and more goals (The Athletic).
Tottenham will spare themselves another summer of uncertainty over their star player by triggering an option to extend the contract of Heung-Min Son (Daily Telegraph).
The Premier League is confident of finally agreeing a deal to increase financial redistribution to the EFL after a meeting between executives of the leagues and club officials this week (The Guardian).
Marco Silva admitted he "cannot control" where Joao Palhinha's long-term future lies, amid reports Bayern Munich will continue their pursuit of the player in the January transfer window (Evening Standard).
Steven Gerrard has admitted he would have stayed at Liverpool had he known Jurgen Klopp was on the way (Daily Mirror).
Manchester United stars are still seething at the way dumped goalkeeper David De Gea was treated (The Sun).
