Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jadon Sancho, Joao Palhinha, Eberechi Eze

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports that Manchester United are ready to cut their losses and sell Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United are ready to sell Jadon Sancho to the highest bidder in the January transfer window after Erik ten Hag decided to cut his losses (Daily Mirror). Sean Dyche is set to benefit from 777 Partners' protracted attempts to buy Everton as the club are unlikely to have the funds to sack their manager until a takeover is completed (Daily Mail). Chelsea are reportedly waiting to learn whether they can proceed with plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge after making an offer to purchase a plot of land situated next to the stadium (Daily Express). Crystal Palace are expected to open initial talks with Eberechi Eze over a new contract (The Athletic).