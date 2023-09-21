Sporting Life
Paper Talk graphic with Manchester United owner Avram Glazer

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Manchester United, Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard, Antonio Nusa

By Sporting Life
10:05 · THU September 21, 2023

Manchester United owners the Glazer family could be forced to lower their asking price for the club after their tricky start to the Premier League season. (Mirror)

The Red Devils' stuttering start is having a negative impact on the takeover process, with bidders even less likely to meet the owners' inflated asking price of more than £5bn. (Times)

Manchester United chief John Murtough was left red-faced in the summer after his side reportedly saw a bid 'laughed off' for Brighton star Evan Ferguson. (Express)

Former Red Devils man and free agent Jesse Lingard is training with West Ham ahead of their Europa League clash against Backa Topola as the England international looks to earn a short-term contract with the Hammers. (Mail)

Tottenham deny having a straight-forward buy-back clause for Harry Kane amid doubt over whether he would even consider returning while Daniel Levy remains at the club. (Mail)

Across north London, Arsenal scouts will be in Belgium on Thursday to keep a close eye on 18-year-old Norwegian striker Antonio Nusa as Club Brugge face Besiktas in the Europa Conference League. (Express)

Chelsea are looking to cut their annual wage bill by around £80m, one of Clearlake's co-founders has revealed, with the club also on the verge of significant investment from US firm Ares Management. (Mail)

The Premier League and EFL could shake hands within weeks on football's £130m-a-year New Deal, despite Championship clubs' anger over new cost controls. (Telegraph)

A number of Premier League owners are set to voice concerns about Everton's proposed sale to 777 Partners at the clubs' first summit meeting of the season on Thursday. (Mail)

Former Celtic standout Jota is reportedly seeking talks to potentially terminate his Al Ittihad contract on full pay as his Saudi nightmare shows no signs of ending. (Daily Record)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

