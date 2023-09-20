Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ezri Konsa, Aaron Ramsdale, Harry Kane, John Terry

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Daniel Levy's suggestion of buyback clause for Harry Kane.
Spurs chief Daniel Levy has said that Harry Kane's transfer from Tottenham to Bayern this summer includes a buyback clause allowing Spurs to bring him back. (Daily Mail)
Chelsea icon John Terry is part of a group of investors who are reportedly looking to purchase a stake in Chelsea with co-owner Todd Boehly open to new investment. (Daily Telegraph)
Michael Olise's return to action for Crystal Palace has reportedly been 'significantly delayed' after the winger suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury. (Evening Standard)
Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the list of clubs monitoring Aaron Ramsdale's situation at Arsenal. (Daily Mirror)
Manchester United are reportedly one of the sides interested in Royal Antwerp teenager Arthur Vermeeren, who has been compared to iconic midfielders including Xavi and Iniesta by Antwerp sporting director Marc Overmars. (Daily Express)
Aston Villa have reportedly opened talks with defender Ezri Konsa over a new deal as a reward for his excellent displays this season. (Daily Mail)
The new Premier League rights deal could reportedly include games being played on Sunday nights and also see WSL fixtures being moved to the 3pm Saturday blackout spot. (Daily Telegraph)
Chelsea could reportedly find out this week whether their renovation plans for Stamford Bridge will get the go ahead after two months of talks with local residents. (The Sun)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reiterated his desire to stay at the club for the long-term after being linked with the Germany job. (Daily Mirror)
Michail Antonio has made a huge claim in suggesting that West Ham can finish above Liverpool this season, ahead of a clash between the sides on Sunday. (Daily Star)
Manchester United are reportedly close to tying down star youth striker Joe Hugill on a long-term deal, most likely with a view to loan him out to a Championship outfit in January. (Daily Mail)
QPR are reportedly set to make a big splash in signing US defender Reggie Cannon, who recently left Portuguese side Boavista over unpaid wages. (Daily Telegraph)
Celtic are reportedly interested in Serbian winger Nemanja Jovic, who is currently a free agent after leaving Partizan Belgrade. (The Scottish Sun)
