Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ezri Konsa, Aaron Ramsdale, Harry Kane, John Terry

Spurs chief Daniel Levy has said that Harry Kane's transfer from Tottenham to Bayern this summer includes a buyback clause allowing Spurs to bring him back. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea icon John Terry is part of a group of investors who are reportedly looking to purchase a stake in Chelsea with co-owner Todd Boehly open to new investment. (Daily Telegraph)

Michael Olise's return to action for Crystal Palace has reportedly been 'significantly delayed' after the winger suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury. (Evening Standard)

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the list of clubs monitoring Aaron Ramsdale's situation at Arsenal. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are reportedly one of the sides interested in Royal Antwerp teenager Arthur Vermeeren, who has been compared to iconic midfielders including Xavi and Iniesta by Antwerp sporting director Marc Overmars. (Daily Express)