Lingard raised eyebrows when he joined Forest last season following their promotion to the Premier League, turning down West Ham to sign a lucrative one-year deal.

But his time at the City Ground did not work out and he made just 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals in the Carabao Cup.

He featured just four times in 2023, but was a constant presence on the touchline as Forest beat the odds to retain their top-flight status.

The 30-year-old will now look for a third club in three years, with reports linking him to a number of cash-rich leagues abroad.