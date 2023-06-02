Sporting Life
Jesse Lingard has been released by Nottingham Forest

Jesse Lingard among players leaving Nottingham Forest this summer

By Sporting Life
12:26 · FRI June 02, 2023

Former England international Jesse Lingard will leave Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract.

Lingard raised eyebrows when he joined Forest last season following their promotion to the Premier League, turning down West Ham to sign a lucrative one-year deal.

But his time at the City Ground did not work out and he made just 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals in the Carabao Cup.

He featured just four times in 2023, but was a constant presence on the touchline as Forest beat the odds to retain their top-flight status.

The 30-year-old will now look for a third club in three years, with reports linking him to a number of cash-rich leagues abroad.

Nottingham Forest's released list

  • Jesse Lingard
  • André Ayew
  • Cafú
  • Jack Colback
  • Lyle Taylor
  • Jordan Smith
Andre Ayew, who signed a short-term contract in January, will also depart the City Ground this summer, along with Jack Colback, Cafu, Lyle Taylor and Jordan Smith.

Right-back Serge Aurier, who was a key performer in Forest’s survival mission, has triggered the one-year option in his contract so will stay for the 2023/24 campaign.

Loanees Dean Henderson, Keylor Navas and Renan Lodi come to the end of their deals, though Forest are understood to be interested in exploring permanent moves for Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson and Brazilian Lodi.

Forest are not expected to have a repeat of last summer’s recruitment drive, which saw them sign 22 players by the end of the transfer window and go up to 30 by the end of January.

But it is still likely to be busy as boss Steve Cooper targets a smaller number of quality additions and will be keen to move several players on as he trims a bloated squad.

FOOTBALL TIPS