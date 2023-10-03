PGMOL said in a statement on Tuesday evening that “standards fell short of expectations” and it has identified three key learnings “to mitigate against the risk of a future error”.

VAR Darren England and his assistant Daniel Cook did not over-rule the incorrect on-field decision of offside after Diaz had scored at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

England had believed that the on-field decision was a goal, meaning that he quickly claimed the check was complete before being corrected after play had been resumed.

With the game being allowed to start again, the VAR team were unable to return to the previous decision to correct it.

Liverpool said on Sunday they would explore their options given the “clear need for escalation and resolution” and PGMOL has provided a detailed report alongside the audio to the Premier League, which has in turn shared with Liverpool and the other 19 top-flight clubs.

Officials replaced for weekend games

PGMOL will stress the importance of accuracy ahead of efficiency to its video match officials, while a “new VAR communication protocol will be developed to enhance the clarity of communication between the referee and the VAR team in relation to on-field decisions”.

They added in a statement: “As an additional step to the process, the VAR will confirm the outcome of the VAR check process with the AVAR before confirming the final decision to the on-field officials.

“We recognise standards fell short of expectations and acknowledged the error to Liverpool immediately after the conclusion of the fixture.”

England and Cook have not been included among the officials for duty in the coming weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

The pair had already been replaced for the remainder of their matchweek seven duties – England was due to be fourth official at Nottingham Forest v Brentford on Sunday, with Cook scheduled to be assistant referee for Monday’s Fulham-Chelsea clash.

Premier League: Systemic weaknesses in VAR process

A Premier League spokesperson added: “Having reviewed all relevant footage of the disallowed Luis Diaz goal during the Tottenham Hotspur FC versus Liverpool FC match on Saturday, and PGMOL’s report into the incident, it is clear that there were not only human errors but systemic weaknesses in the VAR process.

“We accept PGMOL’s immediate recommendations to ensure that such failures are not repeated in the future.

“However, a wider review to seek consistently higher standards of VAR performance will be conducted by the Premier League and PGMOL, supported by other stakeholders, and where necessary further recommended actions will be brought forward and implemented.

“We have communicated fully with Liverpool FC on this matter and have shared PGMOL’s findings and relevant footage of the incident with all Premier League clubs.”

Full transcript of VAR conversation

VAR: Possible offside, Diaz.

Assistant referee 2: Give it.

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside, mate.

VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay. Give the kick point, let’s go. Kick point please?

Referee: Yeah, no worries mate.

Replay operator: So, here we are. Just get a tight angle.

VAR: Yeah, give me 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that.

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That’s fine. Perfect, yeah. 2D line on the left boot.

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles.

VAR: Romero, I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep.

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot?

VAR: 2D line on the boot.

Replay operator: Yeah, okay. So 2D line on the boot.

VAR: And stop. Check complete, check complete. That’s fine, perfect.

Assistant referee 1: Playing.

Referee: Cheers mate.

VAR: Thank you mate.

Referee: Well done boys, good process.

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah.

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside, goal, yeah. That’s wrong that, Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah, it’s onside. The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: He’s played him, he’s gone offside.

VAR: Oh *expletive*

Replay operator: Delay, delay. Oli’s (PGMOL Hub Ops) saying to delay, Oli’s saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon?

Replay operator: Oli’s calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside.

VAR: Can’t do anything.

Replay operator: Oli’s saying to delay, Oli’s saying to delay.

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah?

Replay operator: Delay the game, to delay the game? Stop the game.

VAR: They’ve restarted the game. Can’t do anything, can’t do anything.

Assistant VAR: Yeah, they’ve restarted. Yeah.

VAR: I can’t do anything. I can’t do anything. *expletive*