Rangers next manager odds: John Eustace even money favourite

It has been a turbulent week at the Ibrox club, with defeat in the Europa League against rank outsiders Aris Limassol followed up with a routine win away at St Mirren on Sunday - both games overseen by club favourite Steven Davis.

The Gers are still searching for a new manager after sacking Michael Beale last week , with a 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen the end for the former QPR boss.

Rangers already find themselves seven points behind city rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, so have a mountain to climb domestically, and it appears they are set to take the same managerial route as last time - appointing a relatively unproven manager with an 'OK' track record at a crisis club.

Eustace won 21, drew 16 and lost 26 of his games in charge of Birmingham, and was sacked on Monday despite his side sitting sixth in the Championship.

The former Blues manager was as big as 20/1 for the job last Wednesday, but now finds himself the even money favourite.

Former Rangers player, and current manager of Yokohama F. Marinos, Kevin Muscat is still in the conversation according to the odds, while Philippe Clement is the other name seemingly in the frame, with his odds shortening from 14/1 last week to 9/4.

The Belgian has been out of work since June after parting company with Monaco. He was successful at Club Brugge before that, winning back-to-back titles in 19/20 and 20/21, and is in the running to return to management with Rangers.