Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Raheem Sterling may not play any further part at the World Cup

Raheem Sterling rejoins England squad for World Cup quarter-final with France

By Sporting Life
09:45 · THU December 08, 2022

Raheem Sterling is returning to Qatar and rejoining the England squad ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against France.

The 28-year-old forward did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concern over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.

Sterling returned to the UK to deal with the matter and the Football Association has now confirmed he is flying back to Qatar and rejoining Gareth Southgate’s squad.

An FA statement on Thursday read: “Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar.

“The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France.”

DELETE CAPTION World Cup cross-sell image - use link https://www.sportinglife.com/football

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS