The 28-year-old forward did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concern over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.

Sterling returned to the UK to deal with the matter and the Football Association has now confirmed he is flying back to Qatar and rejoining Gareth Southgate’s squad.

An FA statement on Thursday read: “Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar.

“The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France.”