Euro 2020: Who has reached the quarter-finals and when are the fixtures?

With the Euro 2020 round of 16 nearing completion, we assess what each team did to qualify for the quarter-finals, and who they face.

Belgium v Italy Friday, 20:00 BST BELGIUM: Belgium coasted through Group B, winning all three games, but faced stiffer opposition in the round of 16. Roberto Martinez's side were drawn to play reigning champions Portugal in the sweltering heat of Seville, but the Red Devils edged to a hard-fought, backs-to-the-wall 1-0 win thanks to Thorgan Hazard's excellent strike. It was a surprisingly poor attacking display from the Belgians though, as they created chances equating to just 0.26 xGF - the fourth worst attacking display we have seen at Euro 2020 so far according to xG. The early goal allowed them to sit back, and they did a good job of limiting Portugal to pot-shots from distance, a sign that they aren't just a free-flowing attacking team - there is some steel and tactical nous to the team ranked world number one.

ITALY: Italy were arguably the most impressive team in the group stage, dismantling Group A with three wins without conceding, and the underlying numbers backed up their dominance (2.27 xGF, 0.47 xGA per game). However, Roberto Mancini's men needed extra time to get past Austria in the round of 16, a surprise to many. Ultimately, they deservedly progressed after creating the better chances in the extra period, but they looked nowhere near as impressive in the 90 minutes as they did against Turkey, Switzerland and Wales in the group stage. Many would say Austria are in the same ballpark as those teams in terms of quality, but the normal time draw did extend their unbeaten run to a new national team record 31 games. A key point though, during that unbeaten run Italy have faced only two teams that would be called 'big nations', winning once (Netherlands) in three games.

Czech Republic v Denmark Saturday, 17:00 BST CZECH REPUBLIC: The Czech Republic caused one of the upsets of the round of 16, as they dumped out a much-fancied Netherlands side 2-0 in Hungary. After an underwhelming group campaign - in which they finished with a negative expected goal difference (xGD) - they were deserving of victory against the Dutch, creating the better chances. While they were the better side, it is worth remembering the Netherlands were down to 10-men after 55 minutes, but the way in which the Czech's took advantage was impressive. And in fairness, they had kept the Netherlands at arms length before the red card, with the best opportunity falling to Donyell Malen, who raced through one-on-one before being smothered by the Czech keeper.