Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic: Matthijs de Ligt sent off as Czechs cause huge shock

Czech Republic capitalised on Matthijs de Ligt's second-half red card to cause the biggest shock of Euro 2020 so far by beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Budapest.

De Ligt was sent off in the 55th minute after a VAR intervention, just moments after Donyell Malen wasted the best chance of the match, failing to get a shot off when clean through on goal. Having checked his monitor, the referee decided the Juventus centre-back had denied Schick a goalscoring opportunity when he handled the ball having stumbled to the ground. Not long after, Tomas Holes headed in from a corner following some superb work from Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas, before turning provider to play in Schick who fired home his fourth goal of the tournament with 10 minutes left to play.

The Czechs' unlikely progression - they were a best price of 5/1 to win in 90 minutes shortly before kick-off - sets up a quarter-final meeting with Denmark, who thrashed Wales 4-0 on Saturday, and further opens up the perceived 'weaker' side of the draw which contains England and Germany.

Expected Goals (xG) analysis: Dutch crumble under pressure Liam Kelly This was a tight-knit affair that was turned on its head by one moment. De Ligt’s red card drastically changed the match-up, highlighting the importance of game state when looking at xG data. Although the Netherlands barely tested Czech Republic before the sending off, there was an element of control about Frank de Boer’s side, limiting their opponents to just 0.37 xG. That control was lost in an instant.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Often found gallivanting into the opposition half, Denzel Dumfries was required to be more defensive, a trait that he and his fellow wing-back Patrick van Aanholt are not known for. The invitation of pressure proved costly. Czech Republic capitalised on the Dutch demise, converting two of three big chances created to oust the Oranje, ending the game with a total of 1.78 xG.

Can Patrik Schick win the Golden Boot? Euro 2020 top scorer odds (via Paddy Power) Cristiano Ronaldo - 4/6

Romelu Lukaku - 5/1

Patrik Schick - 11/2

Karim Benzema - 13/1

Ciro Immobile - 22/1 Odds correct at 1950 BST (27/06/21) While this was very much a team effort from Czech Republic in the second half, and with a goal and assist midfielder Holes was rightly named man of the match, one Czech player seems to be stealing all the headlines at Euro 2020. Having already broken Scottish hearts with what will surely be goal of the tournament when he scored from the halfway line at Hampden, another goal for Bayer Leverkusen striker Schick has fired him into contention for the Golden Boot.

With his side strongly backed to exit at the round of 16 stage, he could be taken at 25/1 to finish as tournament top scorer before Sunday's game, a price that was unsurprisingly cut into as short as 11/2 after he moved to within a goal of leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Sunday's late fixture sees Belgium take on Portugal, meaning the two short-priced favourites Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku will exit the competition at this stage. Schick is very much in the running to emulate the achievement of compatriot Milan Baros in 2004 and finish top of the pile.