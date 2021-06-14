Watch: Patrik Schick scores Euro 2020 wondergoal for Czech Republic against Scotland

Schick's first-half header gave the visitors the lead but it was his second that will live long in the memory after he managed to find the back of the net from just inside the Scotland half.

With Czech Republic looking to strike on the counter attack, Schick picked up the ball on halfway and decided to try his luck having seen David Marshall off his line.

The shot was weighted perfectly as it curled into the net past the helpless Scotland goalkeeper. The unlikely nature of the goal was also highlighted in the fact that Infogol's xG model gave it less than a 1% chance of going in.

Watch: Patrik Schick's goal for Czech Republic against Scotland