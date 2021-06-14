Sporting Life
Patrik Schick celebrates his second goal against Scotland
Patrik Schick celebrates his second goal against Scotland

Watch: Patrik Schick scores Euro 2020 wondergoal for Czech Republic against Scotland

By Sporting Life
16:10 · MON June 14, 2021

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick has likely claimed the Goal of the Tournament accolade already after his wonderstrike against Scotland in their first match.

Schick's first-half header gave the visitors the lead but it was his second that will live long in the memory after he managed to find the back of the net from just inside the Scotland half.

With Czech Republic looking to strike on the counter attack, Schick picked up the ball on halfway and decided to try his luck having seen David Marshall off his line.

The shot was weighted perfectly as it curled into the net past the helpless Scotland goalkeeper. The unlikely nature of the goal was also highlighted in the fact that Infogol's xG model gave it less than a 1% chance of going in.

Watch: Patrik Schick's goal for Czech Republic against Scotland

Football Tips