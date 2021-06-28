Euro 2020: Spain reach quarter-finals after extra-time win over Croatia

Spain recovered from a bizarre own goal and a barnstorming Croatia fightback to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a dramatic 5-3 extra-time victory on Monday.

Goals from the much-maligned Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal finally settled an eventful contest in Copenhagen that ended 3-3 after 90 minutes. Croatia had taken an unexpected early lead when Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon allowed a backpass from Pedri to squirm into the net. Spain responded superbly through Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres but Croatia hit back with two goals in the last five minutes of normal time from substitutes Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic. Croatia carried their momentum into extra-time but Simon made a fine save and Spain ultimately went on to secure a place in the last eight. Luis Enrique's side will now play the winner of France and Switzerland.

Expected Goals (xG) analysis: Spain's attack clicking but defence vulnerable Jake Osgathorpe Spain scored five for the second game running at Euro 2020, but will they get away with defensive issues deeper into the tournament? Luis Enrique's side have been generating chance after chance at the tournament, but have only started taking those opportunities in their last two matches against Slovakia and Croatia. The premise of Expected Goals (xG) is that these things even out over time and regression to the mean will occur. That is what we have seen with Spain. They were creating the chances in matches against Sweden and Poland (combined 6.07 xGF) while scoring just one, so the goals were always going to come if they continued to create in a similar manner - which they have.

Spain's first two games v last two games at Euro 2020

After their extra-time victory over Croatia, Spain have now averaged a whopping 3.53 xGF per game, which is a staggering figure. Even more impressive is that they have created 19 non-penalty big chances (0.35 xG or greater), so they aren't racking up their total by taking pot shots from distance, they are carving out clear-cut opportunities. If they continue in the same manner, expect La Furia Roja to keep scoring plenty of goals. However, they do continue to look vulnerable defensively, leaving themselves exposed regularly. Croatia racked up 3.05 xG as they came from 3-1 down to take the game to extra-time, and in total Spain have allowed 5.63 xGA, an average of 1.40 xGA per game.

