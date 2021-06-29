Euro 2020: Who has reached the quarter-finals and when are the fixtures?

Spain v Switzerland

Friday, 17:00 BST

SPAIN: Spain didn't win Group E, but they deserved to according to expected goals, being dominant in all three of their matches.

The underlying numbers they posted were mind-boggling, especially in attack, where they averaged 3.23 xGF per game. That level of attacking dominance continued in their round of 16 clash with Croatia, where they won 5-3 after extra-time.

Luis Enrique's side racked up 4.43 xGF in that game, but while they looked impressive going forward, their defensive display was hugely concerning, allowing 3.05 xGA and conceding two late goals in normal time.

42% of the chances that La Furia Roja are conceding are classified as 'big chances' (0.35 xG+) which is a worry as we move deeper into the tournament.

SWITZERLAND: After winning their final group game to qualify for the knockouts, Switzerland are in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

They were impressive against Wales in their opener, before being incredibly timid against Italy. A showdown with Turkey was one-sided in their favour as they created a host of chances in a 3-1 victory. Finishing third, they drew world champions France.

The Swiss went 3-1 down with just 15 minutes remaining in that game, but rallied in the last 10 minutes, scoring twice to force extra-time. The Rossocrociati held France at bay in the extra 30 minutes before winning on penalties thanks to Yann Sommer's save of Kylian Mbappe's penalty.

After pulling off the shock of the Euros so far, they now face Spain. While they are incredibly vulnerable, the Swiss do offer an attacking threat having averaged 1.79 xGF per game in the tournament. However, against two stellar sides they have allowed over 2.5 xGA which is a worry.