The title race has come down to two with Manchester City and Liverpool battling it out to be champions of England. Pep Guardiola's side are the current holders, with the Reds looking to regain the crown they won in 2019/20.

Liverpool may remain in the hunt for a famous quadruple but it is City who hold the advantage as they sit one point clear in the Premier League table with five games remaining. It is reminiscent of 2018/19 when Manchester City won their final 14 matches to hold off Liverpool by a point as the Reds themselves won their last nine. Title race firmly in the balance

Current Premier League table Man City | Played: 33 | Points: 80 | Goal Difference: +59 Liverpool | Played: 33 | Points: 79 | Goal Difference: +63

As things stand, the Infogol Expected Goals (xG) model, forecasts that Manchester City will win the title, giving them a 64.9% chance of doing so compared with Liverpool's 35.1%. Given there are so few games remaining, just one unanticipated result will see those probabilities swing hugely.

Premier League title odds (via Sky Bet) Manchester City - 4/9 (69%)

Liverpool - 7/4 (36.4%) Odds correct at 1245 (25/04/22)

What are Manchester City's remaining fixtures? Saturday, April 30: Leeds (A)

Sunday, May 8: Newcastle (H)

Sunday, May 15: West Ham (A)

Sunday, May 22: Aston Villa (H)

*Wolves (A) - date TBC When can Manchester City win the title?

Given how close it is with five games remaining, it's very possible that the Premier League title race goes down to the final day. If Manchester City win all five of their final fixtures, they will win the title as Liverpool can't catch them. For every City win and Liverpool draw or loss, the trophy moves a few days closer to being in City's hands once again. The earliest point that City can win the title is with two games remaining - although they would need Liverpool to lose their next three games and City take maximum points across that period.

What are Liverpool's remaining fixtures? Saturday, April 30: Newcastle (A)

Saturday, May 7: Tottenham (H)

Tuesday, May 10: Aston Villa (A)

Sunday, May 15: West Ham (A)

Sunday, May 22: Wolves (H)

*Southampton (A) - date TBC When can Liverpool win the title?

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the 2019/20 Premier League trophy

For Liverpool to win the title, they need Manchester City to slip up at some point across their final five games. Even then, Liverpool need to capitalise by winning when City fail to do so. For example, a City draw on the same weekend as a Liverpool win will move Jürgen Klopp's men top of the table - provided the scenario is the same as it is now with Liverpool trailing by the single point. Given that Liverpool are in second spot, the earliest they can secure the title is with two games remaining - although City would have to lose their next three games while the Reds win every one.