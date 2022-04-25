Arsenal are in a good position to end their long wait for elite level midweek football to return to the Emirates, while North London rivals Tottenham have a claim of their own to fourth place.

Chelsea will be looking to cement yet another appearance in Europe's top club competition while Manchester United face a serious uphill battle to finish in the top-four.

Current Premier League table

3. Chelsea | Played: 32 | Points: 65 | Goal Difference: +40

4. Arsenal | Played: 33 | Points: 60 | Goal Difference: +12

5. Tottenham | Played: 33 | Points: 58 | Goal Difference: +18

6. Man United | Played: 34 | Points: 54 | Goal Difference: +2

7. West Ham | Played: 34 | Points: 52 | Goal Difference: +8

Chelsea are in a really strong position for a return to the Champions League. They sit seven points clear of Tottenham in fifth and hold a game in-hand.

Arsenal will also fancy their chances of making Europe's top club competition next season given that they hold a two-point advantage over North London rivals Spurs.

Tottenham have hope through the North London derby that is still to come but they will need to capitalise on an error elsewhere in case they can't secure a result there.

Manchester United are now considered big outsiders. Six points adrift and having played a game more than those above them - Ralf Rangnick's team also face a battle for Europa League football.