Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Tottenham's Antonio Conte
Arsenal and Tottenham are in the top-four battle

Premier League top-four battle odds and fixtures as Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United aim for Champions League

By Sporting Life
09:19 · TUE April 26, 2022

Five teams are in the hunt for two Champions League spots in the Premier League as we enter the final stage of the season.

Chelsea will be looking to cement yet another appearance in Europe's top club competition while Manchester United face a serious uphill battle to finish in the top-four.

Arsenal are in a good position to end their long wait for elite level midweek football to return to the Emirates, while North London rivals Tottenham have a claim of their own to fourth place.

Current Premier League table

3. Chelsea | Played: 32 | Points: 65 | Goal Difference: +40

4. Arsenal | Played: 33 | Points: 60 | Goal Difference: +12

5. Tottenham | Played: 33 | Points: 58 | Goal Difference: +18

6. Man United | Played: 34 | Points: 54 | Goal Difference: +2

7. West Ham | Played: 34 | Points: 52 | Goal Difference: +8

Chelsea are in a really strong position for a return to the Champions League. They sit seven points clear of Tottenham in fifth and hold a game in-hand.

Arsenal will also fancy their chances of making Europe's top club competition next season given that they hold a two-point advantage over North London rivals Spurs.

Tottenham have hope through the North London derby that is still to come but they will need to capitalise on an error elsewhere in case they can't secure a result there.

Manchester United are now considered big outsiders. Six points adrift and having played a game more than those above them - Ralf Rangnick's team also face a battle for Europa League football.

Premier League top-four odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Chelsea - 1/100 (99%)
  • Arsenal - 4/7 (63.6%)
  • Tottenham - 5/4 (44.4%)
  • Manchester United - 50/1 (2%)
  • West Ham - 750/1 (0.1%)

Odds correct at 1430 GMT (25/04/22)

What are Chelsea's remaining fixtures?

  • Thursday, April 28: Manchester United (A)
  • Sunday, May 1: Everton (A)
  • Saturday, May 7: Wolves (H)
  • Wednesday, May 11: Leeds (A)
  • Thursday, May 19: Leicester (H)
  • Sunday, May 22: Watford (H)

What are Arsenal's remaining fixtures?

  • Sunday, May 1: West Ham (A)
  • Sunday, May 8: Leeds (H)
  • Thursday, May 12: Tottenham (A)
  • Monday, May 16: Newcastle (A)
  • Sunday, May 22: Everton (H)

What are Tottenham's remaining fixtures?

  • Sunday, May 1: Leicester (H)
  • Saturday, May 7: Liverpool (A)
  • Thursday, May 12: Arsenal (H)
  • Sunday, May 15: Burnley (H)
  • Sunday, May 22: Norwich (A)

What are Manchester United's remaining fixtures?

  • Thursday, April 28: Chelsea (H)
  • Monday, May 2: Brentford (H)
  • Saturday, May 7: Brighton (A)
  • Sunday, May 22: Crystal Palace (A)

What are West Ham's remaining fixtures?

  • Sunday, May 1: Arsenal (H)
  • Sunday, May 8: Norwich (A)
  • Sunday, May 15: Manchester City (H)
  • Sunday, May 22: Brighton (A)
FOOTBALL TIPS