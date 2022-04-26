Leeds currently hold the advantage given their points tally but Burnley have hope given recent form while Everton hold one could be a crucial extra game across the final weeks of the season.

On average, over the past ten seasons, 35 points has been enough to retain your spot in England's top-flight, with no side going higher than that across the past five campaigns.

Current Premier League table

16. Leeds | Played: 33 | Points: 34 | Goal Difference: -30

17. Burnley | Played: 33 | Points: 31 | Goal Difference: -16

18. Everton | Played: 32 | Points: 29 | Goal Difference: -21

Norwich and Watford are all-but-relegated with nine points separating the latter from safety. Given their goal difference situation, Norwich basically need an eleven-point swing at some stage across their final five games - that is not going to happen.

While Burnley have picked up results during Mike Jackson's caretaker reign, Leeds find themselves as the form side. A draw away at Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run to five - securing 11 points across that period.

Everton have continued to slide and Frank Lampard's side find themselves as the most vulnerable. The advantage they have is that they do at least hold a game in-hand on the two teams above them.