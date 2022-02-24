A packed Thursday sees Sporting Life's football team pick out their best bets in the Premier League, Europa League and Conference League.

Bodo/Glimt v Celtic Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Bodo/Glimt v Celtic Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Bodo/Glimt 15/8 | Draw 29/10 | Celtic 1/1 Read Joe Rindl's full preview If you're after value in the goalscorers markets, DAIZEN MAEDA is the man to back. The Japan international has seen plenty of joy out wide for Celtic since joining in January. After netting on his debut against Hibernian he went on a four-game goalless run for club and country. But in February he has been in top form, netting in three of his last five appearances including a consolation strike against Bodo-Glimt last Thursday. His 13/2 TO SCORE FIRST and 47/25 TO NET ANYTIME are better odds than his strike partner, plus Maeda has been far more consistent, having scored in exactly half of his matches for the Glasgow club since signing. Score prediction: Bodo/Glimt 1-2 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (22/02/21)

Randers v Leicester Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV Channel: BT Sport 3

Randers v Leicester Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV Channel: BT Sport 3

Randers 15/4 | Draw 3/1 | Leicester 4/7 Read Joe Rindl's full preview The tie may pretty much be decided, but a second big win for the Foxes in a week would alleviate some of the pressure mounting against their manager. While it may appeal to some, the overs market seems a tad too short for my liking. Instead I fancy LEICESTER TO WIN BOTH HALVES at 17/5 with Mansion Bet. Only a shock Hammershoy-Mistrati goal prevented such a bet landing in the reverse fixture. Punters should back the visitors to dominate from the first minute to the last. Score prediction: Randers 0-3 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (15/02/21)

Arsenal v Wolves Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Thursday

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal v Wolves Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Thursday

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal 8/13 | Draw 11/4 | Wolves 19/4 Read Jake Pearson's full preview That this will be Wolves' fourth game in fourteen days will also take its toll, particularly with their relatively small squad. The return of Gabriel Martinelli from suspension means every single first-team player is available for Arteta, and though odds-on, a price of 7/10 about an ARSENAL WIN still makes appeal. On a points-per-game basis, Arsenal are actually fourth in the table, but have only been priced up as the fifth best team in the division in terms of their average closing line price. Perhaps a little more credit is due, and though Wolves are undoubtedly a good football team, expect Arsenal to record a third successive victory. Score prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 9/2) Odds correct at 1000 GMT (22/02/22)

Rangers v Dortmund Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Rangers v Dortmund Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Rangers 10/3 | Draw 7/2 | Dortmund 4/6 Read Liam Kelly's full preview Dortmund undoubtedly underperformed in the first leg, the match odds for the previous fixture and this one alone can tell us that, but the 4/6 about an away win looks too risky considering the two-goal deficit. Rangers' odds are not appealing, either. After all, a draw and a one-goal margin of defeat would see them through in 90 minutes. Instead, the value lies in knowing what type of match-up we should expect; Dortmund simply have to dominate. Therefore, it's surprising to see the total shots lines set so low for the away side. BORUSSIA DORTMUND to take 15+ TOTAL SHOTS is of serious interest at odds against (6/5). Score prediction: Rangers 1-2 Borussia Dortmund (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1330 GMT (22/02/22)

