Football betting tips: Europa Conference League 1pt Daizen Maeda to score anytime at 47/25 (Betfair, Paddypower) 0.5pts Daizen Maeda to score first at 13/2 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Celtic’s Europa Conference League run is in the balance after they were stunned by Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in Glasgow in the first leg of their knock-out round play-off last Thursday. The result ended Celtic's nine-game winning run, and was their first defeat since losing to Bayer Leverkusen in November. But, more crucially, it means Ange Postecoglou’s side face a two-goal deficit - even if the abolition of the away goals rules means conceding three at home isn’t as disastrous as it has been in the past. Celtic may be the favourites to win in Norway, but Bodo/Glimt are the odds-on team to qualify.

Bodo/Glimt have not even started their domestic season yet, their match against Celtic was their first since their league campaign ended in mid-December. With the Scottish giants coming into the reverse fixture off the back of four wins (including an Old Firm victory) in which they scored 14 goals, Celtic were tipped to cruise to an easy home win. But Bodo/Glimt showed their skill, starting fast and racing into a sixth-minute lead. Should we have been so surprised? This is the same side that shocked Roma 6-1 on a magical Thursday night last October. They cantered through the groups, earning a second-place finish after a trio of victories.

Maeda to shine for the Hoops Back in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic were made to work for their 3-2 win over bottom side Dundee last time out on Sunday with Giorgos Giakoumakis netting a hat-trick. Greek striker Giakoumakis will appeal to many as an 11/2 first goalscorer bet with the Hoops needing goals in Norway. He is priced up at 6/4 to score anytime but if you’re after value in the goalscorers markets, DAIZEN MAEDA is the man to back. The Japan international has seen plenty of joy out wide for Celtic since joining in January.

After netting on his debut against Hibernian he went on a four-game goalless run for club and country. But in February he has been in top form, netting in three of his last five appearances including a consolation strike against Bodo-Glimt last Thursday. His 13/2 TO SCORE FIRST and 47/25 TO NET ANYTIME are better odds than his strike partner, plus Maeda has been far more consistent, having scored in exactly half of his matches for the Glasgow club since signing. CLICK HERE to back Daizen Maeda to score anytime with Sky Bet

