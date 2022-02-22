Sporting Life
Rangers celebrate a goal in their stunning 4-2 over Borussia Dortmund
Sporting Life's preview of Rangers v Borussia Dortmund, including best bets and score prediction

Rangers v Borussia Dortmund tips: Europa League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
13:49 · TUE February 22, 2022

Liam Kelly previews and picks out best bets for Borussia Dortmund's trip to face Rangers in the Europa League, with the German side needing to claw back a deficit at Ibrox.

Football betting tips: Europa League

1.5pts Dortmund 15+ total shots at 6/5 (Sky Bet)

0.5pt Dortmund 19+ total shots at 4/1 (Sky Bet)

Rangers enter the second leg with a surprising 4-2 lead over Borussia Dortmund, earning a famous win in the Westfalenstadion last Thursday (xG: BVB 1.97 - 2.06 RAN).

Of course, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will be expecting a lot of pressure from their opponents as a result, with the advantage likely leading to an attack against defence kind of game.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Rangers 10/3 | Draw 7/2 | Dortmund 4/6

Dortmund undoubtedly underperformed in the first leg, the match odds for the previous fixture and this one alone can tell us that, but the 4/6 about an away win looks too risky considering the two-goal deficit.

Rangers' odds are not appealing, either. After all, a draw and a one-goal margin of defeat would see them through in 90 minutes.

Instead, the value lies in knowing what type of match-up we should expect; Dortmund simply have to dominate.

Therefore, it's surprising to see the total shots lines set so low for the away side. BORUSSIA DORTMUND to take 15+ TOTAL SHOTS is of serious interest at odds against (6/5).

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Even without goalscorer extraordinaire Erling Haaland, they possess a ton of talent up top to trouble what will be a fairly defensive-minded Rangers.

Marco Rose's men have scored 63 goals in 23 Bundesliga matches this season, averaging over 2.0 expected goals for (xGF) per game. In desperate need of goals here, Dortmund won't be afraid to have a pop from the off.

In turn, it might pay to add the 4/1 on offer for BORUSSIA DORTMUND to attempt 19+ TOTAL SHOTS to the staking plan.

The longer the game remains in the hosts' favour, the stronger the chances of more efforts on goal becomes.

With little value available elsewhere in what is likely to be an unpredictable affair, the selections look a solid way in from a betting perspective.

Rangers v Borussia Dortmund best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Dortmund 15+ total shots at 6/5 (Sky Bet)
  • 0.5pts Dortmund 19+ total shots at 4/1 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Rangers 1-2 Borussia Dortmund (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1330 GMT (22/02/22)

FOOTBALL TIPS