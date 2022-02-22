Fresh from two Premier League winners on Saturday, Joe Rindl returns with a best bet, backing Leicester to dominate Randers in Europe.

Jake Pearson delivered a 15/2 winner backing Harvey Barnes to find the net as Leicester City smashed Danish side Randers 4-1 in their home leg of their Europa Conference League knock-out round play-off tie. The Foxes took an early lead through Wilfried Ndidi before a shock equaliser from Vito Hammershoej-Mistrati against the run of play concluded the first half. After the break though Leicester’s dominance was rewarded with goals from Barnes, Patson Daka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, effectively sealing their place in the last 16. This is a competition Brendon Rodgers' side should do well in. The East Midlands outfit are the 11/2 favourites best price. Their first-leg showing has done them no harm.

After taking one step forward last Thursday, at the weekend, Leicester took two steps back. Despite dominating the xG battle 1.43-0.67, Leicester were edged out 2-1 by Wolves meaning the Foxes have now failed to win in six of their past seven matches in all competitions. Though they sit 11th in the Premier League table, they are now closer to the relegation zone then they are to a spot in Europe. The Europa Conference League is Leicester’s last hope of a trophy, and they should easily progress against a Randers team who only made it out of the groups with a frugal seven points.

Leicester’s next match after this will be on Tuesday night against Burnley, so with an extended break ahead, I can see Rodgers selecting a strong XI in the hopes of regaining a feel-good factor amongst his starters. The tie may pretty much be decided, but a second big win for the Foxes in a week would alleviate some of the pressure mounting against their manager. While it may appeal to some, the overs market seems a tad too short for my liking. Instead I fancy the FOXES TO WIN BOTH HALVES at 17/5 with Mansion Bet. Only a shock Hammershoy-Mistrati goal prevented such a bet landing in the reverse fixture. Punters should back the visitors to dominate from the first minute to the last. CLICK HERE to back Leicester to win both halves with Sky Bet

