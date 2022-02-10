Two Champions-League chasing teams meet at the Emirates as Arsenal welcome Wolves. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Wolves in the reverse fixture just two weeks ago broke a run of four successive matches without a goal for the Gunners, and also provided their first win of 2022. Ultimately, it is difficult to say that Mikel Arteta’s men didn’t deserve to come away from Molineux with all three points, creating the better quality chances, in fact creating the fourth most chances of any visitors to Molineux. The Gunners followed that victory with a cosy 2-1 win over Brentford at the weekend, and the North London outfit will prove difficult to beat as they host Wolves on Thursday.

Despite the clamour to praise Wolves for their defensive displays this season – only Manchester City have conceded fewer goals in the Premier League – there is a feeling that perhaps Bruno Lage’s men have been a little fortunate to have allowed as few goals as they have, their expected goals against (xGA) tally suggesting the should have conceded to 32. Recently, as well, their defensive performances have left a little to be desired, conceding more than 1.0 xG in each of their last five matches, and though a 2-1 victory over Leicester on Sunday was a particularly pertinent statement in terms of where both clubs currently are, the margins were definitely in Wolves’ favour in that match, with the Foxes creating more than enough chances to feel aggrieved by the result.

It is rare that a team with genuine top four aspirations also rank in the bottom three for goals scored, Wolves’ 23 registers this season better than only Norwich and Burnley. Their xG process isn’t much better, either, with only four teams holding a lower chance creation ratio. Arsenal have been impressive at the Emirate this season, with only Man City and Liverpool picking up more home points, and home expected points (xP). Their two defeats on home soil came against Chelsea and Man City. Wolves have been impressive on the road, and in fact are on a run of four successive away victories, but up against a very accomplished Arsenal outfit, and one that got the better of them on their own patch a fortnight prior no less, Wanderers could come unstuck here.

That this will be Wolves' fourth game in fourteen days will also take its toll, particularly with their relatively small squad. The return of Gabriel Martinelli from suspension means every single first-team player is available for Arteta, and though odds-on, a price of 7/10 about an ARSENAL WIN still makes appeal.

