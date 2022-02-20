Wolves maintained their position in the Premier League top-four race with a 2-1 win over Leicester.
Goals in either half from Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence at a rain-soaked Molineux kept them six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.
Bruno Lage, the former Benfica manager who has transformed this Wolves team, will not admit it, but, with six wins from their last eight games, his side are very much a contender to qualify for the Champions League in what is looking like a thrilling battle alongside United, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham.
Leicester were in that race in the last two seasons but have struggled this time around and this loss, although harsh on the balance of play, makes it five Premier League games without a win.
Ademola Lookman had levelled before the break and they were the team in the ascendency when Podence restored Wolves’ lead, but they were unable to find a way back into the game for a second time.