Goals in either half from Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence at a rain-soaked Molineux kept them six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Bruno Lage, the former Benfica manager who has transformed this Wolves team, will not admit it, but, with six wins from their last eight games, his side are very much a contender to qualify for the Champions League in what is looking like a thrilling battle alongside United, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham.