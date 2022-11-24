Sporting Life
Portugal v Ghana preview

Portugal v Uruguay tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Liam Kelly
18:43 · SAT November 26, 2022

Football betting tips: Portugal v Uruguay

1pt Half Time Correct Score 0-0 at 13/8 (Sky Bet, bet365)

Group H looks set up to be an intriguing one.

Portugal held on for a vital win against Ghana, making things more difficult than it should have been, while Uruguay played out a fairly uneventful 0-0 draw with South Korea (xG: URU 0.68 - 0.72 KOR).

There's reason to believe this game might follow the pattern of the latter, too, especially in the early stages.

Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Monday

TV Channel: ITV1

Portugal 19/20 | Draw 9/4 | Uruguay 29/10

Starting with an off-the-pace Luis Suárez, Uruguay struggled to threaten South Korea from open play, which was much more evident with the former Liverpool and Barcelona man on the pitch.

Uruguay's lack of endeavour didn't help, over-protecting an ageing defensive unit a little too much. That unit will need further help in this fixture — Portugal's talent in forward areas demands it.

As a result, we may well be in for a similarly monotonous first half to Portugal-Ghana. A HALF TIME CORRECT SCORE of 0-0 makes appeal then.

In support of the selection, Portugal were perfectly happy to patiently probe Ghana before a game finally broke out in the second half.

Fernando Santos' side did not allow their opponents to register a single shot in the opening 45 minutes, but will find things much more difficult against an often stout Uruguay team.

With that in mind, backing a goalless first half is the value play.

Portugal v Uruguay best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Half Time Correct Score 0-0 at 13/8 (Sky Bet, bet365)

Score prediction: Portugal 1-1 Uruguay (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1830 GMT (26/11/22)

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

