Paraguay vs France predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 1pt Theo Hernandez 1+ shots on target from outside the area at 7/1 (bet365, William Hill) 1pt Aurelien Tchouameni 1+ shots on target from outside the area at 6/1 (General) 0.5pt Hernandez 2+ shots on target from outside the area at 90/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Tchouameni 2+ shots on target from outside the area at 60/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 22:00 BST, Saturday TV: TBC Live odds, form and stats

There's not many things people agree on when it comes to the World Cup, or indeed football in general, but 'France look the best team' certainly feels like one of them. Didier Deschamps' side have brushed aside all who have stood in their way so far, netting at least three times in all four outings and not really looking like being troubled at any stage. They've not faced any truly challenging sides but, as the cliché goes, they can only play what is in front of them - they've instead opted for an approach of playing them off the park. Paraguay are next. The South American side secured a stunning penalty shootout victory over Germany in the round of 32 but, like others who have dared go toe-to-toe with Les Bleus so far, should fall by the wayside here.

Just how on Earth do you stop this France attack? Nobody at the tournament so far has come close to providing a somewhat detailed hypothesis let alone the actual answer. A large part of the potential feels like it lies in luck, hoping you catch them on a bad day. Maybe Paraguay will get that. Unlikely though. Very unlikely. Germany's poor first-half approach played a big part in their shock exit and you feel that France will not be allowed to stoop down to that level of complacency. They'll try and frustrate though. Germany, once they realised you have to start shooting in order to equalise, had to settle for ten of their 21 shots coming from outside the area. France, a better opponent, will work it into areas but they also have players capable of trying their luck from distance. Enter: Two players mentioned in the last France preview I did - THEO HERNANDEZ and AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI. Backing both players for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE AREA and 2+ looks a fun way into the game which does possess potential. Tchouameni actually had an effort from distance in the win against Sweden but that went over the crossbar, while Hernandez didn't but came on in the 78th minute. Given the opponent, I'd fancy him to return to the starting XI in place of Lucas Digne.

The latter's had two efforts from outside the area this tournament. Both of those came in the win over Norway, both of those ended up over the crossbar. The two Tchouameni shots we've seen also had the same outcome. The encouragement is that he picks up the ball in shooting positions and will back himself to try if the opportunity presents itself. And there's the fact that no side at this tournament has conceded more shots from outside the box than Paraguay (34). Only Turkiye (33) have taken more than France (28). We've seen from both of these players their ability to try and score from distance alongside the positions in the French attack. Expect to see them lurking outside the area on more than one occasion looking for shooting chances. In a game which should be as one-sided as the others involving France, I'll side with a couple of stars getting their chance to shine.