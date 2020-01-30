Thursday's Paper Talk: Football transfer news, rumours and gossip, including the late deals before Deadline Day

A look at the highlights from Thursday's back pages...
- Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has made Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell his top summer transfer target.
- West Ham are weighing up a late £10m bid for Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean this week.
- Crystal Palace's Connor Wickham is set to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan, with the Owls beating Cardiff to his signature.
- Kalidou Koulibaly will not be making a big-money move to the Premier League this month despite being watched by Manchester United.
- Arsenal have agreed a £5m deal to sign Cedric Soares from Southampton - but the Portuguese defender is already injured.
- Graham Potter's Brighton are eyeing a last-minute deal for Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey, who would cost around £6m.
- RB Leipzig's head of sport Ralf Rangnick is fuming with nine of the club's players, including Ethan Ampadu and Ademola Lookman, after flying in a celebrity barber from London ahead of their Bundesliga defeat to Frankfurt last week.
- Stoke are confident of signing Aston Villa centre-back James Chester on a loan deal until May.
- Aston Villa are set to escape punishment over their fans' Carabao Cup semi-final pitch invasion.
DAILY MAIL
- Tottenham and Real Madrid will enter talks over a sensational return for Gareth Bale - but the Wales star would have to agree to a massive pay cut.
- Sporting Lisbon have revealed the details of Bruno Fernandes' transfer to Manchester United, including a 10% sell-on fee.
- West Brom have spoken to Hull City over winger Kamil Grosicki.
- Aston Villa midfielder Jota is in talks with Fulham.
- The Premier League have slammed the FA's post-Brexit plans to increase homegrown player quotas as their war continues over football's response to the UK leaving the European Union.
- Cardiff will this week submit documentation to support their appeal against FIFA's ruling ordering them to pay the late Emiliano Sala's £15m transfer fee.
DAILY STAR
- Spurs and Chelsea are locked in a complex transfer battle involving Olivier Giroud and Napoli forward Dries Mertens.
- Manchester United chief Ed Woodward knew fans had turned on him as far back as November when a group threatened to douse him with Tabasco sauce.
- Nottingham Forest have opened talks with highly-rated defender Joe Worrall for a contract extension at the club following interest from West Ham, Sheffield United and Southampton.
- Inter Milan are set to keep hold of Everton target Matias Vecino this month in a major blow for Carlo Ancelotti.
DAILY EXPRESS
- Tottenham will make a move for Real Sociedad's Willian Jose again before the Friday transfer deadline.
- West Ham have targeted Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou, as David Moyes looks to bolster his attack for the second half of the season.
Laura Woods: Here's to you, Allan
Laura Woods casts her eye up north with a focus on Newcastle and the beautiful yet frustrating Allan Saint-Maximin in her latest exclusive Sporting Life column.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
- Marcus Rashford has been invited to this weekend's Super Bowl as the Manchester United forward continues his recovery from a fractured back.
- Karren Brady, the West Ham United vice-chairman, has come under fire for her £238,000 bonus revealed in the club's latest accounts.
DAILY MIRROR
- Everton flop Oumar Niasse is refusing to drop into the Championship and now looks set for a move abroad.
- Derby's loan move for Filip Benkovic is on ice until Leicester find a new defender.
- Steven Nzonzi has rejected a Premier League return with Aston Villa to join French club Rennes on loan.
DAILY RECORD
- Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham is in advanced negotiations with Premier League strugglers West Ham, according to reports.
- Celtic have knocked back an approach from Hearts to re-sign Craig Gordon.
OTHER
- Inter Milan are set to keep hold of Everton target Matias Vecino this month in a major blow for Carlo Ancelotti. (DAILY STAR)
- Chelsea are in talks with Napoli to sign forward Dries Mertens, who is out of contract in the summer and could cost around £5m. (SKY SPORTS)
- Zinedine Zidane insists misfiring striker Luka Jovic can still become a success at Real Madrid. (PRESS ASSOCIATION)
- After receiving a £100m bid from Barcelona for Richarlison, Everton remain adamant the Brazilian is not for sale and the Blues are keen to build their team around him. (LIVERPOOL ECHO)
- Barcelona are looking to recruit a striker before the deadline after losing Luis Suarez to a knee injury. (SPORT)
- David Beckham's MLS franchise side Inter Miami have made a late move for PSG's wantaway forward Edinson Cavani. (AS)
- Manchester United have enquired about signing Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 33. (ESPN)
Fernandes: What United will gain
Billy Lumsden looks at how Bruno Fernandes would line up and compare to his potential Manchester United teammates in Sky Sports Fantasy Football.
Alex Keble: Comparing coaches
Alex Keble compares the coaching capabilities of Brendan Rodgers and Frank Lampard ahead Chelsea's visit to Leicester.
JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW
With Deadline Day fast approaching, stick with Sporting Life for all the latest transfer news, with our live daily blog here and done deals for the month available here.
We will be providing live coverage on Friday ahead of the 2300 GMT deadline, keeping you across all the completed transfers across the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC
Related football links
- Transfer Window: Latest updates
- January Window: Done deals
- Laura Woods column: Here's to you, Allan
- Spurs transfers: Still to be done?
- What do Man City need?
- What impact will Augustin make at Leeds?
- Bruno Fernandes: What United will gain
- Super 6: Enter NOW!
- Fantasy Football: Pick your team now!
- Football results