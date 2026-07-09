ENGLAND were terrific against Mexico, showing a level of resilience few Three Lions sides have managed in the past. Norway have done superbly to get this far and yes they have Erling Haaland, but this is a match Thomas Tuchel's England should WIN.

HARRY KANE has scored six of his team's 11 goals and is their designated penalty taker. We're expecting a high-scoring match, and the England captain will expect TO SCORE against a side yet to keep a clean sheet, averaging 1.8 goals conceded per game.

Four of the team's other five goals have come from JUDE BELLINGHAM, who reached new heights in the altitude of Mexico City. As well as finding the net twice he almost caught the keeper off his line from halfway, taking his tournament average to 2.00 SHOTS ON TARGET per 90.

The creativity of MARTIN ODEGAARD will get plenty of focus, especially regarding Haaland, but his defensive contribution is vital. The Norway captain is always good to COMMIT A FOUL and in real midfield battles often makes a couple, as he did against Ivory Coast in the round of 32.