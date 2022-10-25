Already, some are speculating over who could be the next manager should the Three Lions suffer a poor World Cup and Southgate departs after six years at the helm.

That feeling of it possibly being the end of the road was not helped by the team suffering relegation in their latest Nations League, where they only broke an unwanted record of no goals from open play in their final game against Germany. They are also now winless in five matches.

“I’ve seen every other England manager have it (pressure and criticism),” said Southgate after the 3-3 draw with Germany.

“I wasn’t and never have been carried away by praise. I know how the game is and it turns so quickly. And in the end, you’re judged on results.”

On the negative vibe as Qatar approaches he said: “I think that’s currently where it is and I have to accept that."

The current odds in terms of potential replacements don't tell us much as for a long period Graham Potter was the clear 2/1 favourite, but his recent appointment and subsequent strong start as Chelsea boss has left the market wide open.