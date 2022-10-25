Despite reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate heads to Qatar with many questioning his role as England manager.
Already, some are speculating over who could be the next manager should the Three Lions suffer a poor World Cup and Southgate departs after six years at the helm.
That feeling of it possibly being the end of the road was not helped by the team suffering relegation in their latest Nations League, where they only broke an unwanted record of no goals from open play in their final game against Germany. They are also now winless in five matches.
“I’ve seen every other England manager have it (pressure and criticism),” said Southgate after the 3-3 draw with Germany.
“I wasn’t and never have been carried away by praise. I know how the game is and it turns so quickly. And in the end, you’re judged on results.”
On the negative vibe as Qatar approaches he said: “I think that’s currently where it is and I have to accept that."
The current odds in terms of potential replacements don't tell us much as for a long period Graham Potter was the clear 2/1 favourite, but his recent appointment and subsequent strong start as Chelsea boss has left the market wide open.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has been under pressure for most of the season, Mauricio Pochettino seems to be one of the favourites for every job going - most recently the Aston Villa vacancy - while former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is an interesting name priced in single figures.
Prior to Potter's emergence with Brighton, Eddie Howe was consistently at the top of the market but his superb opening year at big spending Newcastle has seen his price drift.
Three former England captains Frank Lampard (16/1), recently sacked Villa boss Steven Gerrard (18/1) and Wayne Rooney (18/1) all make the list, as does Steve Cooper (16/1) who led England's Under-17s to World Cup glory in 2017.
