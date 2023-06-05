Bodø/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen is the new favourite to become the next boss of Scottish treble winners Celtic.

It comes following Ange Postecoglou's decision to leave and join Tottenham as their new head coach. Knutsen won the Norwegian Eliteserien titles with Glimt in 2020 and then again in 2021, where they would beat Celtic in the knockout round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. His side would also secure a famous 6-1 victory over Jose Mourinho's Roma in the same year. In 217 games with his current club, Knutsen boasts a 57.14% win ratio.

Next Celtic manager odds (via Sky Bet) Kjetil Knutsen - 6/4

Enzo Maresca - 2/1

Graham Potter - 8/1

David Moyes - 9/1

Brendan Rodgers - 10/1

John Kennedy - 11/1

Jesse Marsch - 12/1 Odds correct at 1920 BST (06/06/23)

Knutsen replaces Enzo Maresca at the top of the market, who was backed into favouritism on Tuesday afternoon. Maresca was promoted to the assistant manager role at City in June 2022, and alongside Pep Guardiola has helped the club win the Premier League title and the FA Cup so far this season. They travel to Istanbul to face Inter in the Champions League final, where victory would see them secure the treble.

Brendan Rodgers was the original favourite following news of a potential Postecoglou departure, as he was linked with a return to Celtic. However, he has since drifted to 10/1. Rodgers spent a successful three years in Glasgow before departing to take up the Leicester job in 2019. He would guide Celtic to the domestic treble on two occasions alongside the Scottish Cup in 2018/19 before leaving. He's been out of work since his departure from the Foxes in April. Rodgers took them to FA Cup glory in 2021 but they would suffer relegation from the Premier League in May.

David Moyes, whose West Ham side avoided relegation this season and reached the Europa Conference League final, is now 9/1 having been as short at 5/2 on Monday. Ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has also been linked. The American kept the Whites in the top-flight at the end of the 22/23 season but, like Leicester, they would also drop down a division. Marsch was sacked by the West Yorkshire club in February and opted against a move to Southampton shortly after.

Postecoglou's two years at Celtic have been hugely successful. They won the Scottish Premiership title on both occasions, as well as the League Cup, while also lifting the Scottish Cup at the conclusion of the most recent campaign. He has signed a four-year deal in north London. Other notable outsiders in the market include Scotland boss Steve Clarke at 25/1, alongside former midfielder Scott Brown (25/1) who is currently in charge of Sky Bet League One side Fleetwood.