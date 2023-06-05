Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca is the new favourite to become the next boss of Celtic.

It comes following Ange Postecoglou's decision to leave and join Tottenham as their new head coach. Maresca was promoted to the assistant manager role at City in June 2022, and alongside Pep Guardiola has helped the club win the Premier League title and the FA Cup so far this season. They travel to Istanbul to face Inter in the Champions League final, where victory would see them secure the treble.

Next Celtic manager odds (via Sky Bet) Enzo Maresca - 2/1

Kjetil Knutsen - 5/2

David Moyes - 6/1

Brendan Rodgers - 7/1

Graham Potter - 9/1

John Kennedy - 9/1

Jesse Marsch - 12/1 Odds correct at 1700 BST (06/06/23)

Maresca replaced Brendan Rodgers at the top of the market, as he was linked with a return to Celtic. However, he has since drifted to 7/1. Rodgers spent a successful three years in Glasgow before departing to take up the Leicester job in 2019. He would guide Celtic to the domestic treble on two occasions alongside the Scottish Cup in 2018/19 before leaving. Rodgers has been out of work since his departure from the Foxes in April. He took them to FA Cup glory in 2021 but they would suffer relegation from the Premier League in May.

David Moyes, whose West Ham side avoided relegation this season and reached the Europa Conference League final, saw his price move from 11/1 to 5/2 on Monday, but he is on the drift again, with Kjetil Knutsen, the current manager of Bodo/Glimt, now second-favourite. Ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has also been linked. The American kept the Whites in the top-flight at the end of the 22/23 season but, like Leicester, they would also drop down a division. Marsch was sacked by the West Yorkshire club in February and opted against a move to Southampton shortly after.

Postecoglou's two years at Celtic have been hugely successful. They won the Scottish Premiership title on both occasions, as well as the League Cup, while also lifting the Scottish Cup at the conclusion of the most recent campaign. He is expected to sign a two-year deal in north London with the option for a third. Other notable outsiders in the market include Scotland boss Steve Clarke at 25/1, alongside former midfielder Scott Brown (25/1) who is currently in charge of Sky Bet League One side Fleetwood.